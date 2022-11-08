'Little being done': Toronto doctor calls on govn't to secure more antibiotics for children amid surge in respiratory viruses
One Toronto infectious diseases specialist says the government needs to secure more antibiotics used to treat children right away as “little is being done” to address the drug shortage in Ontario amid a nasty viral season.
“We're seeing surging respiratory viruses like flu, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), and of course COVID-19, among other respiratory viruses that are circulating. This is in the context of pediatric emergency departments getting flooded and so much pressure on the health-care system,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 Tuesday morning.
Health Canada announced on Monday that four pharmaceutical companies -- Sanis Health, Apotex, GSK and Teva Canada – are experiencing shortages of drugs that contain the antibiotic amoxicillin.
The national health agency said it will follow up with the companies and will “take action” alongside drug manufacturers, provinces and territories to address supply concerns.
Health Canada added there are eight other drug producers offering medications with amoxicillin that are not currently reporting supply issues.
Amoxicillin is a common drug used to treat a range of illnesses in children, including chest and ear infections. The antibiotic comes in a powder for children which pharmacists mix with liquid, and in a pill or capsule for adults.
The drug shortage comes amid a lack of supply of Tylenol and Advil for children in Ontario, which began back in August due to heightened demand and supply chain constraints.
Ontario Pharmacists Association CEO Justin Bates said increased demand for antibiotics in this current viral respiratory season is causing the amoxicillin shortage as well.
“…Unprecedented demand, upwards of 300 per cent over normal seasonal consumption patterns, has led to what we call a demand driven shortage and now it's hitting children's liquid formulation of amoxicillin and we're going to have to look at ways to mitigate that and ration supply, as well as come up with alternatives for parents,” he told CP24 on Monday.
Bates said it could take months to replenish the amoxicillin stock, which is urgently needed now to combat the rise in colds and flu.
“Because it's a prescription-based product and not an over the counter…we expect it (the shortage) to be much more severe in terms of the length, may even go into January to March,” he said.
Canada isn’t the only country experiencing a shortage. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also reporting a lack of amoxicillin due to an increased demand for the drug.
As Ontario copes with drug shortages, many pediatric hospitals across the province are reporting a high number of visits to emergency rooms due to an early surge in illnesses among children.
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said that the health system will see a "triple threat" of COVID-19, a bad flu season, and the resurgence of a childhood respiratory virus this fall and winter.
Bogoch told CP24 on Tuesday that it appears little is being done to address the drug shortages since they began in the summer.
“I mean, this is a significant issue and of course the issue with the fever-evading medications is months-long. We saw this issue in the summertime as well. I'm not going to pretend to be a supply chain expert but clearly we've known about this for a while and there looks like there's very little being done to curb this problem,” he said.
Bogoch acknowledged that there is “no quick fix” to obtain more supply but said if the government wants to alleviate pressure off the health-care system then it needs to give parents the tools to care for their children at home.
“So be it the federal government, the provincial government, whatever regulatory body or agency is responsible for providing the citizens and the public with medications, including fever-abating medications and antibiotics, I mean, let's get on it because we still have a long fall and winter ahead and this problem isn't going away,” he said.
CP24 has reached out to Ontario's Ministry of Health for comment.
Until supply is replenished, Bruce County Pharmacist Kristen Watt told CP24, some drugs for adults could be used to treat children but that’s on a case-by-case basis.
“So for pain and fever, we're looking at using adult strength of ibuprofen or acetaminophen and dosing them for kids,” she said.
“But when it comes to antibiotics, that’s a whole other ball of wax. We're going to have to work with the prescribers, we need to understand what we're treating kids for. There are some adult pills and capsules that we might be able to use or we might have to look at alternative antibiotics, go down the line and select other alternatives,” Watt added.
Watt said pharmacists in Ontario are unable to select alternative drugs for their patients, but if they could that would be helpful in keeping patients out of the hospital.
“If we had the patient in front of us knowing their diagnosis, if we could simply select an alternative, but there's a limitation in our practice ability at this time,” Watt said.
In an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital this winter, Ontario is considering allowing pharmacists to prescribe the COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid to patients.
Bogoch said that is a “perfect strategy” to alleviate pressure on the healthcare system this winter.
“Who better to do this than a pharmacist at a pharmacy. If we can take other complications and other individuals out of the equation and simplify it so someone may have symptoms, go to a pharmacy, get tested, have a positive test and start that Paxlovid safely and quickly, we're clearly doing something right. That is the smart move forward,” he said.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
Whales eat up to 10M pieces of microplastic per day, Stanford study finds
Earth's largest mammals are consuming microplastics at an alarming rate, with new research from Stanford University showing blue whales specifically consume up to 10 million pieces of plastic per day.
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
British actor Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' and 'Carry On' star, has died
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 98.
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Long COVID is 'not rare' and can develop after mild illness, says Montreal specialist
The Quebec government is setting up 15 clinics across the province to treat people with long COVID and Lyme disease. The first one to open in Montreal is located at the Jewish General Hospital. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh discusses long COVID, the clinics and ongoing research on post-COVID conditions.
London
-
Homicide victim identified as London musician
London’s fifth homicide victim of the year has been identified as Daniel Fawcett, a well-known local musician and former member of Helix, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Back to school in London
It was back-to-school today for most children in London-area schools. After two days out of class, pledges by the provincial government and striking CUPE members have allowed schools to open.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Kitchener
-
Girl killed in Woolwich tractor crash
A young girl is dead following a collision involving a tractor in Woolwich Township.
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
Masks are now required for indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
2 Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault
Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a 'hate-motivated assault incident' in the workplace.
Windsor
-
'This win fills me with hope': Leamington man wins $1-million with Lotto Max
A Leamington man says significant family dates helped him become $1-million richer.
-
Disturbance at Tecumseh restaurant results in charges for Windsor man
A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer after a disturbance at a restaurant in Tecumseh.
-
Two alleged impaired drivers arrested after separate Essex County crashes
Essex County OPP have charged two people with impaired driving after separate crashes over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Careless gunfire earns Huntsville man a slew of charges
A Huntsville man was arrested five hours after reports of gunfire inside a Lake of Bays residence.
-
Lehman helms final council meeting after 12 years as Barrie mayor
It was the end of an era at city hall in Barrie Monday as one of the city's longest-ever serving mayors helmed his last city council meeting.
-
Historic war planes scheduled for rare flyover during Remembrance Day ceremony in Barrie
Following a moment of silence during the Barrie Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, two training airplanes from the Second World War are scheduled to make a rare flyover.
Atlantic
-
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
-
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
-
Nova Scotia should reform immigration system to meet ambitious goals: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province is spending $6.4 million a year on immigrant settlement services without a "strong understanding" of whether the money is helping to keep them from moving elsewhere.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
-
Further delays, cancellations expected as WestJet deals with service outage fallout, winter weather
WestJet is warning of further delays and cancellations over the next 24 hours as it continues to recover from its system-wide outage over the weekend and deals with the winter weather.
-
Woman attacked with hatchet at Marlborough LRT station
A woman has been rushed to hospital, bleeding and slipping out of consciousness, Calgary police say, after being attacked with a hatchet.
Winnipeg
-
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
Vancouver
-
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
-
Research finds caregiving in 'state of crisis,' prompting calls for national strategy
Researchers say caregivers in Canada are at their breaking point, and they're calling for a national strategy.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.