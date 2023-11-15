Lillard's 37-point, 13-assist effort lifts Bucks to dominant 128-112 win over Raptors
Damian Lillard scored 37 points with a season-high 13 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late comeback effort to top the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday.
Malik Beasley added 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting and going 8-of-11 from three-point range for Milwaukee (7-4).
The Bucks were missing superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a right calf strain.
Scottie Barnes had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (5-6), which had won three of its last four entering the contest. Jakob Poeltl contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The last time the two teams met was Nov. 1 at Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors dominated the Bucks en route to a 130-111 victory.
Rookie guard-forward Gradey Dick made his first career start, joining Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh as one of three teenagers to start for the Raptors at 19 years 360 days old. Dick had 11 points on the night.
Toronto opened with an 8-2 run capped by a Poeltl bucket from six feet out 2:06 into the first quarter.
But the tide quickly shifted after a Bucks timeout. Milwaukee went on a tear, outscoring the Raptors 34-12 the remainder of the frame, led by Lillard's 14 points.
In the second quarter, Dick hit a 19-foot jumper to trim the deficit to 50-40 with 4:48 left, the closest Toronto had been since 4:37 remained in the opening frame.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as Beasley closed the half with a 28-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bucks their largest lead at 70-47.
Lillard carried the rhythm of his 24-point first half into the third quarter. He scored eight of Milwaukee's first 10 points, as the Bucks pushed their lead to 30 early in the frame.
The Raptors struggled on both ends to the dismay of the crowd, until an 8-0 run late in the quarter made it 98-78. Milwaukee took a 100-79 edge into the final frame.
Malachi Flynn's high-arching floater over the outstretched arms of Brook Lopez brought Toronto within 15 points with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter, which prompted a Bucks timeout. A contested layup from Poeltl just over two minutes later cut it to 107-94.
But Milwaukee later went on an 11-2 run capped by two consecutive three-pointers by Cameron Payne to make it 126-103 with 3:20 left as Toronto sat its starters.
CONTINUOUS BUILDING
Toronto has dealt with its share of injuries so far, and were without forward O.G. Anunoby (right finger cut) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (right foot, plantar fasciitis) on Wednesday for a second straight game.
Missing some of his best shooters and floor spacers, head coach Darko Rajakovic said the team just needs to keep developing under his system.
"There is no alternative," Rajakovic said pre-game. "We've got to be the team that is going to move the ball. We're building not just for one game or a stretch of games. We're building for the future.
"We're building our habits that (are) going to last with this team and be with this group for many years to come. I never expected it was going to be easy. I never expected to be on the road without any bumps."
UP NEXT
The Raptors open In-Season Tournament action at home against the Boston Celtics on Friday.
The Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets for In-Season Tournament action on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA
Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital and traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center, who pleaded for help via social media.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Colorado case using 'insurrection' argument to bar Trump from the ballot goes to the judge
A Colorado judge on Wednesday heard closing arguments on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, dies at 47
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
London
-
Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Windsor
-
Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Barrie
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
180-year-old Barrie church to close for good after arson causes devastating damage
A historic Barrie church is closing its doors after a fire that police say was intentionally set caused significant damage.
-
Suspect breaks into Barrie home, steals electronics & jewelry
Police in Barrie are investigating a report of a break-in at a home where the suspect(s) stole several valuables.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses
Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Family, friends mourn Manitoba First Nation man who died while fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Heather Stefanson may step down as PC leader sooner than expected
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Vancouver
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more density to Shaughnessy
Vancouver’s ABC-majority council voted to reject a motion asking staff “to add badly needed housing, shops and services” in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.