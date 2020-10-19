TORONTO -- A North York, Ont. man decided to spend some of his time during the pandemic to work on his family history so he asked his brother in Michigan to send him copies of documents.

David Wortman’s brother lives in Rochester Hills, Mich., some 375 kilometres away, and said after a month of waiting for the letter to arrive he figured it must have been lost.

So he asked his brother to send the documents again, this time by courier.

“It was a trackable package and got here in about six days," Wortman told CTV News Toronto.

Then the original letter did finally arrive on Oct. 9, almost two months after it was sent.

“I think someone in the postal system seriously screwed up," Wortman said.

In total, Wortman said it took the letter 58 days to get to its intended destination.

“It would have gotten here sooner if my brother would have taken the package and walked up to Toronto and handed it to me," he said.

Canada Post told CTV News Toronto that online shopping is causing some holdups for packages, but admitted they didn’t know why it took almost two months for the letter to arrive.

“While Canada Post continues to experience minor delays for parcel delivery due to high demand, letter mail service is not experiencing any ongoing delays,” the Crown corporation said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said that the company “has experienced some temporary service disruptions in a few locations domestically, due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The U.S. Postal Service apologized to Wortman for the delay.

“When you can walk faster and get it there by walking well that's just wrong," Wortman lamented.

Canada Post is urging people who are shopping online to place their orders early to make sure packages arrive on time.

A survey by Canada Post found that 48 percent of people plan to do most of their holiday shopping online beginning in October or November.