Leafs head south looking to climb out of 0-2 hole: 'A lot of hockey left'

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) vie for the puck during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. The NHL has Bennett US$5,000 for cross-checking Toronto forward Michael Bunting in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) vie for the puck during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. The NHL has Bennett US$5,000 for cross-checking Toronto forward Michael Bunting in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton