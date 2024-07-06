TORONTO
Toronto

    • LCBO workers to hold rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike

    Share

    Workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto today on the second day of their historic strike.

    Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between their union and management.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says workers are concerned with Premier Doug Ford's accelerated plan to expand the alcohol market.

    It says they fear job losses after Ford's government announced plans to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

    Stores are expected to stay closed for at least 14 days, though LCBO convenience outlets in smaller communities will remain open and online ordering is available with product limits in place.

    Today's rally is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News