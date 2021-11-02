TORONTO -- Toronto is one step closer to seeing a completed Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Metrolinx announced the "exciting milestone" on Tuesday in a blog post, saying that the last section of track for the rail line has been laid at Eglinton Station.

"With that last clip, all of the tracks along the 19-kilometre LRT line are now in place between Mount Dennis Station in the west and Kennedy Station in the east," the transit agency said.

"Just to make the moment extra special, the last clip was painted gold."

To mark the milestone, the crosstown team recreated a famous scene from when the Canadian Pacific Railway crews drove in the last rail spike in 1885.

Metrolinx says it now needs to install an overheat caternary system, train signals, communication systems and other features that will allow the light rail vehicles to travel the line.

Construction is expected to continue into 2022.

"While it’s not quite the same as finishing a cross-country railroad, this week’s milestone is a big step towards completing Toronto’s newest rapid transit line – one that will benefit the next generation of transit riders across the region," Metrolinx said.

Back in October, CTV News Toronto was able to get its first glimpse of what the LRT will look like.

The new trains can travel up to 60 kilometres an hour above ground and 80 kilometres an hour underground.

Metrolinx anticipates transporting 15,000 people east and west across Eglinton Avenue every day. Each car is able to transport about 170 people.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell