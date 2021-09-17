TORONTO -- Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. area last night, police say.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to Hull Street, near Airport and Derry roads, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds and another with a serious head injury.

Two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre while one was taken to a local hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, Peel Regional Police Insp. Todd Leach said a 21-year-old Brampton man died of his injuries in hospital.

Police declined to name the victim Saturday, saying they were not ready to do so.

Leach said that throughout the day on Friday, there were “multiple incidents” involving two groups of men that culminated in a large confrontation on Hull Street.

Between 18 and 20 males got into a fight on the street, and at one point, at least one of them drew a firearm and opened fire.

So far, police have arrested and charged one individual who Leach identified as 18-year-old Jastaran Sandhu of Mississauga.

He faces a charge of first degree murder and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Leach said that investigators want to reach everyone who was involved in the fight on Hull Street.

“We know somebody in that group knows what happened and we need them to come forward,” he said.