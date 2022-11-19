Lake-effect storm could bring up to 50cm of snow to parts of southern Ontario Saturday night

A lake-effect storm continues to move through the province Saturday with winds pushing snow squalls into parts of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada (EC) reissued warnings for a number of areas in the Niagara region Saturday afternoon. The agency is forecasting an additional 30 to 50 cm of snow in Niagara Falls, Welland, and the southern Niagara Region. St. Catharines, Grimsby, and other northern regions could see up to 20 cm of snow into Saturday night, EC said,

Snow squall warnings also remain in effect for most of southern Ontario, including Parry Sound-Muskoka, Kingston-Prince Edward County, Grey Bruce, Simcoe, and much of northeast Ontario.

In Toronto, Environment Canada is forecasting flurries overnight, with blowing snow into Sunday morning.

This comes as part of a lake-effect snowstorm that walloped through Buffalo, N.Y and Ontario starting late Thursday night. Lake-effect snowstorms occur when cold air sweeps across warm water, blowing moisture toward land until it forms into large snowflakes.

The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard. The storm has caused at least three deaths, U.S. officials stated.

Environment Canada says snow squalls can shift conditions from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres. It advised drivers to expect deteriorating road conditions and to carry an emergency kit and mobile phone if travel was unavoidable.