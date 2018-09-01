

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





The Labour Day long weekend is here and there are plenty of events for Torontonians to enjoy throughout the city.

Four events happening this long weekend will results in a number of road closures, the city of Toronto said. As a result, residents are being urged to utilize public transit where possible.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday:

What’s open?

- Most tourist attractions, including Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Art Gallery of Ontario

- Most mall, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, and Hillcrest

- The TTC will be running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

What’s closed?

- All government officers

- Banks

- Post offices

- All LCBO and Beer Store locations

Road closures for events around the city:

Fan Expo Canada

- Front Street West south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street

- Bremner Boulevard north curb lane between Lower Simcore Street and Metro Toronto Convention Centre

- Lower Simcoe Street west curb lane from Front Street West to Bremner Boulevard

(All of these closures are in effect between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday)

Buskerfest

- Coxwell Avenue east curb lane and layby between Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed until Monday at midnight

Labour Day Parade

- University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street

- Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue

- Armoury Street between Chestnut Street and University Avenue

- Centre Street between Dundas Street West to Armoury Street

- York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West

(All of these closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday)

Toronto Fashion Week

- North curb lane and north sidewalk on Yorkville Avenue in front of the Hazelton Hotel and Yorkville Village will be closed from Sunday at midnight to Friday at 11 p.m.

- Hazleton Avenue will be closed between Yorkville Avenue and the Hazelton Hotel driveway south of Scollard Street from Monday at midnight to Friday at 11 p.m.