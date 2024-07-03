TORONTO
Toronto

    • Knife-wielding suspect chased person who accidentally bumped into him on TTC bus: police

    Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation. (TPS) Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation. (TPS)
    Share

    Toronto police have released a photo of a male suspect accused of chasing a person with a knife after accidentally bumping into him on a TTC bus in Scarborough last month.

    Police said the incident happened in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads on the afternoon of June 15.

    A victim onboard a TTC accidentally made contact with a man. That, police said, prompted the man to confront the victim, allegedly brandishing a knife.

    Fearing for their safety, the victim exited the bus but was allegedly chased by the man.

    Police said the victim returned to the bus for safety a short time later while the man fled the area.

    The suspect is described as a 45-year-old man, six-foot-one, last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark-coloured glasses, red pants, and black shoes. Police said he was carrying a black and white backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News