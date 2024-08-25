Kevin Gausman's sterling performance helps Blue Jays sweep Angels

Kevin Gausman gave younger teammate Bowden Francis for inspiring the veteran's first-rate pitching performance on Sunday.

Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings while Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk hit two-run homers to push the Blue Jays to an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels and complete a four-game sweep. The win came a day after Francis took a no-hitter into the ninth inning but surrendered a lead-off homer to Taylor Ward in a 3-1 Toronto victory.

"I just followed Bowden's lead, to be honest," Gausman said. "It was pretty special to watch him (on Saturday)."

The 33-year-old Gausman (12-9) enjoyed watching his 28-year-old teammate's approach to defeating the Angels. Francis finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts and a career-high 117 pitches to win his third straight start.

"I thought he did a really good job of stealing strikes with his split," Gausman said. "Going into the game knowing how well his split was (on Saturday). It definitely was a pitch I wanted to throw a lot."

After taking three games from the struggling Angels (54-77) in Anaheim, Calif., earlier this month, the Blue Jays (63-68) went 7-0 against a team in a season for the first time in franchise history.

L.A. has the second-worst record in the American League behind the Chicago White Sox.

"From starting pitching to the bats, the power, pretty good defence, little things, base running too with Will (Wagner) tagging up from first to go to second (in the sixth inning), they stayed on it," said Gausman. "It's not easy to sweep anyone at any time of the year.

"It's a good feeling for not only the young guys, but for everyone."

Gausman added to the Angels' woes with an outstanding 94-pitch effort. He surrendered only two hits with no walks and retired the last 12 batters he faced.

"He just had Kevin Gausman stuff," Schneider said. "When his velocity is there and he's getting ahead of hitters, he's pretty tough."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a 1-1 tie for Toronto with a double off the left-field wall that George Springer scored on all the way from first n the fifth inning.

Barger blasted his two-out, two-run shot to right field in the sixth with Wagner aboard after his lead-off walk. Kirk smashed his two-run homer to left field after Guerrero was intentionally walked in the seventh.

Gausman was perfect through three innings. But, once again, Ward spoiled the party with a triple off the right-centre wall to begin the fourth. Toronto centre-fielder Joey Loperfido almost made the catch, but the ball was jarred loose when he smashed back-first into the wall.

Ward scored on Zach Neto's single to left.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Davis Schneider led off with a walk and moved to second on Barger's single to centre.

They moved to second and third, respectively, on Loperfido's hard-hit ground out to first.

After an intentional walk to Guerrero to load the bases, Tyler Anderson (10-12) walked Kirk for the game's first run.

Anderson lasted five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts before 37,036 at Rogers Centre.

Tommy Nance relieved Gausman in the eighth and gave up a solo homer to left from former Blue Jays infielder Brandon Drury.

Toronto tacked on two final runs in the eighth with RBIs from Loperfido and Guerrero.

ON DECK -- The Blue Jays begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a split doubleheader on Monday.

Neither team has named a starter for the first game. This is a make-up outing for a June 26 game suspended because of severe weather. The game resumes in the top of the second inning with one out and a Blue Jays runner on first base.

Former Toronto catcher Danny Jansen was due up when the game was suspended. He was traded to Boston last month and will play for the Red Sox, making history as the first to play for both teams in the same game.

In the nightcap, Toronto's Jose Berrios (12-9) will start against Canadian righty Nick Pivetta (5-8).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2024.