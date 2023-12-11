TORONTO
    • Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

    An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

    The new charges against former engineer and chef Kenneth Law were filed in Newmarket Court on Monday, and appear to describe new allegations in the same deaths where Law had already been charged with aiding and abetting suicide.

    Police in Canada have warned about websites allegedly run by Law, and at the time of his arrest earlier this year said they had tracked some 1,200 products to 400 countries.

    One person whose family member died confirmed to CTV News that police had informed them of the second-degree murder charges, but did not want to be identified.

    Law, once a chef at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel and a former engineer, has said that he’s not responsible for what people do with his products and has denied the charges. He remains in custody.

    In August, Britain’s National Crime Agency revealed that 272 people had ordered products that could be used to commit suicide from Canadian websites, and of those, 88 had died.

    The agency said at the time it would be conducting a criminal investigation on offenses in the U.K.

    Tracking by CTV News has determined that the number of deaths possibly connected to Law is over 100, according to accounts from authorities, media, and family members, in countries including the U.S., the U.K., and New Zealand.

    Police have said they plan to address the new developments in the case in a news conference on Tuesday.

