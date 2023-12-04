Keanu Reeves and band to perform at Lee’s Palace this week

Keanu Reeves will be taking the stage in Toronto this week.

But the Beirut-born and Toronto-raised actor isn’t here to discuss his latest big budget film or reflect on his lengthy Hollywood career.

Instead, Reeves will be playing the bass guitar as his three-piece band Dogstar performs at Lee’s Palace on Dec. 9.

The show marks the band’s only Canadian date while on tour promoting their latest album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Line and the Palm Trees.’

The album and tour break a long hiatus for the alternative rock band which formed in California in 1994 but split 21 years-ago.

This year’s tour is their first in more than 20 years. It includes more than 25 dates, with the only Canadian show happening at Lee’s Palace.

The 𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘢𝘭𝘮 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘴 Tour kicks off again next week!



Only a few more VIP Experiences are available in select markets 🌴 — Dogstar (@dogstarband) September 19, 2023

The band first teased fans on Instagram in July 2022, with posts saying “We’re back” and “Heading into the studio in 9 days.”

Their latest album then launched on Oct. 6.

Doors to the show will open at 8:30 p.m. and the band will begin at 9:30 p.m. The concert and venue is 19 plus.