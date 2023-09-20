Jury selection Thursday in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto

Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to begin in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

Nygard is facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement, reduced from 11 total charges after a court heard last week that three of the eight original complainants in the case are not expected to testify.

He was previously facing eight counts of sexual assault and three forcible confinement charges.

Nygard, who appeared in court Wednesday via videoconference for a pretrial hearing and seemed to shield his face with a white card, has been accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Justice Robert Goldstein said he expects jury selection to begin Thursday.

Nygard, who in 1967 founded his fashion company in Winnipeg, has denied the allegations against him.

He has stepped down as chairman of Nygard International, and the company has filed for bankruptcy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.