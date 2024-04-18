Judge to continue instructions to jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

TORONTO
    The judge presiding over the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is set to continue her instructions to the jury today.

    Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy began explaining the relevant legal principles to jurors in the trial of Umar Zameer on Wednesday.

    Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers made their final pitches to the jury, laying out their narrative of what happened on July 2, 2021.

    Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

    Prosecutors say Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby, killing the officer.

    The defence argued Zameer did not intend to kill anyone and behaved reasonably in the face of what he thought was an imminent threat to his family.

