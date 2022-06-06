Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict

An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts rejected prosecutors' request to revoke Hoggard's bail until his sentencing, which is expected later this summer, saying she believes the tighter conditions can address the risk the singer might flee as well as the "current strong public interest in accountability."

Under the new terms, Hoggard must live at his Vancouver home or another preapproved address and be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except in the case of emergencies or approved commitments.

He must also remain in British Columbia, except for court appearances in Toronto, and submit to regular check-ins and random compliance checks.

Hoggard's wife, who has also pledged $200,000 for his bail, is one of two sureties selected to monitor his compliance.

The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm -- one related to each complainant -- and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.