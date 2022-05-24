Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard denies rape allegations at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has emphatically denied raping a teenager and a young woman nearly six years ago, testifying Tuesday that both encounters were consensual and "passionate."
Taking the stand in his own defence at his sex assault trial, Hoggard, 37, acknowledged that certain acts alleged to have taken place during the two 2016 encounters -- including spitting, slapping and calling the complainants "slut" and "whore" -- could have happened because they were among his sexual preferences.
But he denied touching either of the complainants without their consent, or that the complainants cried or said no during the encounters. He also denied touching the younger complainant, a longtime fan he first met when she was 12, in a sexual way before she turned 16.
"I knew when she turned 16 ... I just wanted to know," Hoggard told the court.
When asked why he wanted to know, he said: "To be responsible and not break the law... I'm pretty sure the age of consent in Canada is 16 years old."
Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of a person under 16.
It's an agreed fact in the case that Hoggard arranged to have each of the complainants meet him at Toronto-area hotels on two separate occasions in the fall of 2016.
Prosecutors allege that, once at the hotel, Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped the complainants, leaving them bleeding and bruised.
Both women have testified they cried and said no during the encounters. The younger complainant also said she tried to resist physically but Hoggard pinned her down.
That complainant, who is now in her early 20s, also alleges Hoggard groped her backstage after a show at what is now the Scotiabank Arena in late April 2016, when she was still 15.
In his testimony Tuesday, Hoggard recalled enjoying the attention he received after the band rose to fame in 2004, noting it became much easier for him to meet women.
One-night stands became commonplace while touring, even when he was in a relationship, the singer said, adding he built up a significant roster of sexual partners in various cities. It was "difficult" to be faithful and easier to "just enjoy the attention," he said.
It would be fairly common for him to arrange transportation through a travel agent to bring women to his hotel while on tour, he said.
He started communicating directly with the first complainant after seeing her at a meet-and-greet event after a Toronto-area concert in April 2016, Hoggard said.
They began exchanging messages through text and apps such as Snapchat after that night and later that month, Hoggard invited her and some friends to come to a Hedley show in Toronto, he said. Court has heard he arranged to have a limo pick up the complainant and her friends and drive them back later.
He testified that after the show, the complainant ran up to him and jumped into his arms. They took some photos and had a video call with her mom, and were together about 20 minutes, said.
They messaged each other afterwards and the next day, Hoggard sent her a text that said "I want you in this bed so bad," he said, adding he believed it was the first sexual message they exchanged.
Under cross-examination, Hoggard agreed it was possible he sent that text to gauge the complainant's response.
Crown attorney Kelly Slate then suggested Hoggard also groped the complainant's buttocks after the show for the same reason -- to test her reaction.
"Absolutely not," he replied.
Hoggard testified that his exchanges with the complainant grew sexual over the spring and summer but had a "romantic edge," that he told her he loved her and saw a future with her even though it wasn't true. He described the relationship as not "overly meaningful."
The singer agreed with the Crown that he initially made plans to meet the complainant in Toronto to sightsee or "something along those lines," but that those plans fell through. Prosecutors questioned why he would make plans to spend a day with someone he saw only as a prospective sexual partner and asked whether Hoggard had intended to have sex with the complainant that day.
"I don't think so," he said.
When they did meet up that September, Hoggard testified the plan was for them to have sex. He sent a limo to pick her up, brought her to his hotel, and they had "passionate" sex for one to two hours, he said. Then, feeling that the encounter had run its course, he called the limo to take her home and escorted her out of the hotel, he said.
Slate noted it was the first time Hoggard and the complainant had been alone together, and that Hoggard's sexual preferences would be "unusual" for a 16-year-old.
"In that one to two hours she's with you, you engaged in a bunch of sexual actsΓÇª and in that time period, you built up enough trust with (the complainant), who you've just met, for her to consent to those acts?" she asked.
"Yes," Hoggard said.
Slate suggested Hoggard simply assumed the complainant was consenting, but the singer said he was paying attention to verbal and non-verbal cues.
Hoggard acknowledged he doesn't remember the details of the encounter, or the one with the second complainant, which took place in November 2016.
He testified the second complainant took the train from Ottawa and met him at a hotel in downtown Toronto. His usual room wasn't ready, so they went to a different room first and kissed, he said. He denied forcing a kiss on the complainant, but said she told him to slow down and he indicated she could leave if she wanted to.
He then went to get a coffee and when he returned, the other room was ready, he said. They went to the other room and engaged in "fun, exciting" sex, he said.
In her cross-examination, Slate suggested Hoggard assumed the complainant was consenting because she didn't leave when he went for a coffee. He agreed that was part of it, but said she also gave verbal and non-verbal cues as they were having sex.
"I was very aware of the level of enjoyment she had," he said.
A few days later, the complainant sent him a text indicating she wasn't happy with their time together, which shocked and scared him, he testified. They exchanged messages, and Hoggard acknowledged there was a lot of "romantic affection" in those texts even though he only saw the complainant as a one-night stand.
Eventually, they talked on the phone -- a call Hoggard recorded without informing the complainant, he said under cross-examination. In that call, which court has heard, the complainant tells him she was injured during the encounter and repeatedly suggests he is following a script to protect himself.
The musician agreed he chose his words carefully during the call but denied using a script. Hoggard also agreed that though he told the complainant during the call that he cared for her and would be there for her, that wasn't true.
Hoggard further agreed he lied about his phone running out of power because he wanted to end the call. Afterwards, he blocked the complainant's number, he said.
He said he doesn't have any records of their text exchanges except a few screenshots he sent to a friend at the time, because he regularly deleted messages so his partner wouldn't find them.
Slate suggested that after each of the encounters, Hoggard messaged the complainants saying they'd had a wonderful time together.
"Regardless of what happened in the hotel with both (the first and second complainants), sending those messages afterwards, you're trying to make it seem like everything's fine... that nothing unusual happened in the hotel room," she said.
"Certainly nothing unusual did happen in the hotel room," he said.
Hoggard is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. The defence has said it also plans to call as a witness a limo driver who drove the younger complainant to meet Hoggard.
Neither of the complainants can be identified under a publication ban, nor can several other witnesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation's continuing gun violence problem as the country's latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
BREAKING | RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Montreal
-
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Montreal police responded to 2 stabbings, 1 shooting in span of an hour Tuesday
Montreal police responded to two stabbings and one shooting within one hour Tuesday afternoon, including one incident that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital.
-
Quebec lawyers ready to take Bill 96, the 'most gratuitous use of power,' to the UN
Bill 96 is 'the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen,' said lawyer Julius Grey as he unveiled the plan by a committee of Quebec lawyers to challenge the new law, including going to the UN if necessary.
London
-
Mayor Holder says 'health impacts' influenced decision to not seek re-election
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
-
LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.
-
'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath
As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.
Kitchener
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
-
Ticket-holders feel "conned" after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course race event.
-
Apple trees planted at former residential school in Brantford, Ont.
A fruit once forbidden to children at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ont. will grow on the grounds once again.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger ship unveils Killarney to tourists, boosts local economy
History was made recently in Killarney as the Viking Octantis made its maiden stop at the Georgian Bay community.
-
Province bailing out Laurentian University with long-term loan
The Ontario government is providing Laurentian University with a long-term loan as the school works to emerge from insolvency.
-
Two people go missing during fishing trip near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who went missing on the Montreal River on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
-
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
-
Hunt for gas forcing many to drive across Ottawa to fill up cars, generators
City officials say gas supply issues and long lineups at the pumps should be resolved as soon as hydro is restored.
Windsor
-
Windsor crews providing assistance in storm-ravaged Ontario regions
A crew of workers from ENWIN Utilities is heading to central Ontario Tuesday evening to assist with power restoration efforts after a weekend storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.
-
University of Windsor Lancers head out on the road to help others win
Mason Kohn and the Windsor Lancers are heading to Merritt, B.C. at the end of the summer to help build five homes for people in the First Nations communities in Nicola Valley displaced by wildfires and floods last year.
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate threats at high school that prompt lockdown
Barrie police are investigating after two threats resulted in Eastview Secondary School being locked down Tuesday morning.
-
Simcoe County woman charged in charity fraud investigation
A Tiny Township woman faces charges in connection to a charity fraud investigation.
-
EF2 tornado confirmed to have hit Uxbridge community
A state of emergency is in effect in Uxbridge four days after a powerful weekend storm wreaked havoc, downing power lines, destroying property and ripping trees from the ground.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers
Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.
-
Calgary Stampeders suspend receiver Brendan Langley following airport brawl
The Calgary Stampeders have suspended receiver Brendan Langley indefinitely following his arrest at an airport in Newark, N.J.
-
Innisfail man charged with stealing electricty
The cost of electricity in Alberta in 2022 is so high people are stealing it - and getting caught.
Winnipeg
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
-
Soggy weather and old cables to blame for faulty landline services, Bell MTS says
After dealing with several complaints, Bell MTS has shared the reason why its landline phone service was not working.
-
'There's devastation out here': Whiteshell cottagers, residents struggle to battle rising waters
Evacuation orders are now in effect for northern parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding impacts hundreds of properties.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police respond to 'threat' at Victoria International Airport, flights may be diverted to Vancouver
Commercial flights have been cancelled and the public is being asked to stay away from Victoria International Airport in what the RCMP is describing as an "unfolding event."
-
Do you recognize this man? Police search for Surrey sex assault suspect
Police have released the name and photo of a man suspected of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her in Surrey.
-
Trudeau waffles when asked if Canada exists on stolen land
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
Edmonton
-
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
A lawyer representing an Alberta man accused of killing two Métis hunters says his client had no choice but to shoot the men to protect himself, his father and younger brother.
-
'I was crying': Families of Chinatown victims challenge Edmonton council to make area safer
Tears were shed inside Edmonton City Hall Tuesday as family and friends of two men killed in Chinatown pleaded with councillors for help to make their community safer.
-
UCP cabinet ministers considering running to replace Kenney
Several of Jason Kenney's cabinet ministers would not rule out launching a campaign for his job on Tuesday as MLAs headed back into the legislature.