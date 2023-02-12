John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral following resignation, affair

After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.

McCallion, Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor, died on Jan. 29. She was 101. Her funeral will take place on Feb. 14, her birthday.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday, Jim Murray, the family representative in planning McCallion's funeral, confirmed that Tory would no longer be speaking at the event, but would still attend.

“No he’s not going to speak, although he is coming,” Murray said. “He phoned us and said, ‘I think it’s going to make too many people uncomfortable and take the focus away from what a great person Hazel was and I think it would be better if I just backed away.’”

“That was a decision that he brought forth to us and I think it was the right decision,” Murray added.

Tory was previously scheduled to speak at the event, according to the Office of the Premier.

Despite the move, Murray offered his good wishes to Tory.

“He’s a good person who made an error in judgment and he’s paying an enormous price for it,” he said.

"I think he’s more interested in putting the damage to his family behind him."

