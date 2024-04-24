Jewelry store robbery in Toronto caught on video

Arrests have been made after five men were captured on video rampaging through a jewelry store in Toronto, waving weapons and smashing glass display cases.

Toronto police released a 25-second video on Wednesday showing the robbery, which ultimately resulted in a foot chase, and three arrests on Monday.

In the video, five men outfitted in black hoodies and masks enter a store at Danforth and Pape avenues, one waving a weapon and another holding a bag for the stolen goods, as they storm inside.

One suspect smashes a glass display case with a hammer, while a second suspect grabs an object sitting on the counter and wacks it at another case, emptying their contents into bags. Police allege the suspects also produced pepper spray.

The four suspects then appear to rush back to the entrance of the shop, where the fifth had been standing guard at the door, jumping over display cases to do so.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they spotted the suspects starting to run away, leading to a short foot pursuit and three arrests.

Police said they recovered a stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewelry and other items of value tied to the investigation.

Toronto residents Jahvon Nurse, 26, Malachi Holness, 19, and Fils-Aime Clerge, 18, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three were scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

CTV News Toronto has inquired about what happened to the other two suspects, but did not immediately receive a response from Toronto police.