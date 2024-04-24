TORONTO
Toronto

    • Jewelry store robbery in Toronto caught on video

    Share

    Arrests have been made after five men were captured on video rampaging through a jewelry store in Toronto, waving weapons and smashing glass display cases.

    Toronto police released a 25-second video on Wednesday showing the robbery, which ultimately resulted in a foot chase, and three arrests on Monday.

    In the video, five men outfitted in black hoodies and masks enter a store at Danforth and Pape avenues, one waving a weapon and another holding a bag for the stolen goods, as they storm inside.

    One suspect smashes a glass display case with a hammer, while a second suspect grabs an object sitting on the counter and wacks it at another case, emptying their contents into bags. Police allege the suspects also produced pepper spray.

    The four suspects then appear to rush back to the entrance of the shop, where the fifth had been standing guard at the door, jumping over display cases to do so.

    Officers said when they arrived on scene, they spotted the suspects starting to run away, leading to a short foot pursuit and three arrests.

    Police said they recovered a stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewelry and other items of value tied to the investigation.

    Toronto residents Jahvon Nurse, 26, Malachi Holness, 19, and Fils-Aime Clerge, 18, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

    All three were scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

    CTV News Toronto has inquired about what happened to the other two suspects, but did not immediately receive a response from Toronto police. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News