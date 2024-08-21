'Jarring' survey results reveal worsening mental health among Ontario youth

More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.

The survey of more than 10,000 students in grades 7 to 12 highlights a "worrying" decline in youth mental health, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto said Wednesday.

Data collected from 235 schools across Ontario between November 2022 and June 2023 also shows that 19 per cent of surveyed students engaged in self-harm and 18 per cent had serious thoughts about suicide in the previous year.

"The picture is that students are struggling," Hayley Hamilton, the survey lead and co-director of CAMH’s institute for mental health policy research, said in an interview.

"Many students are struggling with mental health concerns in Ontario and they rate their ability to cope with these challenges as only fair or poor."

The most recent survey – which has been conducted every two years since 1977 to gauge Ontario students' health and drug use – shows a third of students said they needed mental health support from a professional but never sought the help. Some said they thought they could manage the problem themselves, while others worried what others would think or were just "too busy."

"We know the mental health is worse for young people right now than it's ever been. But I think to actually see the numbers, it's pretty jarring," said Alexia Polillo, a CAMH scientist who researches social media use.

While the vast majority of surveyed students said they use social media daily and 78 per cent reported spending three hours or more per day in front of a screen, Polillo said there’s not enough data to conclude that time spent online has caused the increased levels of distress.

For 17-year-old Olivia Tocher, climate change, job uncertainty and the high cost of living are among the stressors that led the teen to seek help for anxiety and depression at CAMH.

“We just are a generation who's grown up in a world where we're constantly told our future is scary,” Tocher, a CAMH youth adviser, said in an interview.

The survey found that about 18 per cent of students are very or extremely worried about climate change, while 45 per cent said the issue makes them feel depressed about the future.

“We need a future to look forward to,” Tocher said. "We are capable, but we still need support."

The latest survey did show some positive developments, highlighting a "significant decline" in youth drug use over several decades and a steady decline in alcohol use over the past 25 years.

Seventeen per cent of students reported using cannabis in the past year, a number that has decreased since 2019, according to data that also showed a decline in vaping.

But for the first time, female students are using cannabis, vaping and drinking more than male students, the survey found.

While more research is needed to understand this trend, “it may speak to increased pressure specifically for girls,” said Dr. Leslie Buckley, head of the addictions division at CAMH.

