Jamaican man extradited to Canada, charged in fatal Scarborough stabbing

A Jamaican citizen has been extradited to Canada to face a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Toronto in April.

Toronto police said 30-year-old Jason Chambers, who was wanted in the stabbing death of Mohamed "Mo" Abdalla Mohamed, arrived on Friday and was subsequently arrested.

Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service)

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Mohamed, also known as Mohamed Awad, was found stabbed in a TCHC building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue on the morning of April 24.

Police said the 40-year-old was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts. He is the city's 23rd homicide victim of this year.

Mohamed "Mo" Abdalla Mohamed is Toronto's 23rd homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

The motive behind the stabbing is unknown, and police have said that the victim did not reside in the building.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.