TORONTO
Toronto

    • Jamaican man extradited to Canada, charged in fatal Scarborough stabbing

    Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building in Scarborough on April 24, 2024. Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building in Scarborough on April 24, 2024.
    Share

    A Jamaican citizen has been extradited to Canada to face a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Toronto in April.

    Toronto police said 30-year-old Jason Chambers, who was wanted in the stabbing death of Mohamed "Mo" Abdalla Mohamed, arrived on Friday and was subsequently arrested.

    Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service)

    He has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Mohamed, also known as Mohamed Awad, was found stabbed in a TCHC building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue on the morning of April 24.

    Police said the 40-year-old was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts. He is the city's 23rd homicide victim of this year.

    Mohamed "Mo" Abdalla Mohamed is Toronto's 23rd homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

    The motive behind the stabbing is unknown, and police have said that the victim did not reside in the building.

    Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News