Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to the reader.
The judge in Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case says she will not deliver a sentence on Thursday.
The sentencing hearing for the Canadian singer started at around 10 a.m. at the University Avenue courthouse in Toronto.
Hoggard faces up to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.
A jury found him guilty of one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the 2016 incident, which took place in a Toronto hotel room. However, the jury found the singer not guilty of the same offence in connection with his alleged involvement with a teenage fan.
In 2018, Hoggard was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference after he allegedly raped two complainants, one of whom was a minor, in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. Prosecutors also alleged Hoggard groped the girl after a Hedley concert in April 2016 when she was 15.
The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
At that time, Hoggard was also found not guilty of the sexual interference charge, which pertained to interactions he allegedly had with the underage girl.
Prosecutors had requested that the court revoke Hoggard’s bail until he was sentenced.
Instead, the day after the verdict, Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts chose to impose strict bail conditions on Hoggard.
The singer was ordered to reside at his Vancouver home or another pre-approved address and faced a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except in the event of a family emergency or other approved commitment.
He was also required to stay in B.C., except to attend court in Toronto, and do regular check-ins and random compliance checks.
Further, the singer was prohibited from contacting either of the complainants.
Hoggard’s wife, Rebekah Asselstine, pledged $200,000 for his bail.
Roberts argued at the time that the amount was "sufficient to focus Mr. Hoggard's attention on the need to comply with the terms of release and attend court, otherwise he risks visiting the hardship of losing this money on his wife and, by extension, his son.”
The sentencing comes a day after CTV News learned that the Ottawa woman is suing Hoggard for $2.8 million.
In a draft claim obtained by CTV News, the plaintiff argues in addition to mental anguish, the incident left her unable to complete her education and impaired both her physical and emotional wellbeing.
In March, the singer was also charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that occurred in June 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. The singer has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty.
With files from The Canadian Press and Katherine DeClerq.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows
Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the sporting organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults grows.
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The judge in Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case says she will not deliver a sentence on Thursday.
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday
Most grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and some recreational activities will be open. Banks and government offices will not.
London
-
No injuries after Thursday morning crash
No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 9:30 a.m.
-
St. Thomas driver clocked going 103 in a 60
A novice driver will be walking for the foreseeable future after being stopped by St. Thomas police.
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. mansion seen in 'The Queen’s Gambit' hits the market for $3.5 million
A home in Cambridge, Ont. that appeared in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is for sale.
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
More hate motivated graffiti found in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police are investigating after graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing were found drawn on the side of downtown Kitchener building and a vehicle in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunters asked to submit deer samples to help combat wasting disease
The Government of Ontario is asking hunters to submit deer samples as part of its chronic wasting disease surveillance program to allow for early detection of the disease.
-
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
-
Impaired driver was passed out behind the wheel: Manitoulin OPP
One person has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island responded to a traffic complaint Oct. 4 around 3:45 p.m. on Bidwell Road in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in Ottawa
Ottawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Windsor
-
Funeral arrangements made for woman in Leamington homicide case
Funeral plans have been made for a woman from the Philippines who died in Leamington last week.
-
7-year-old girl injured after collision with a car in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a 7-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on Matchette Road.
-
Suspicious person arrested in Lakeshore
A Windsor man is charged in relation to mischief at a Lakeshore business.
Barrie
-
Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.
-
Midland house fire leaves family stranded
Midland firefighters were called to a home on Johnson Street - between Robert and Scott streets - just after 2 p.m.
-
Family Fright Fest: Barrie’s free Halloween-themed event
Celebrate the Halloween season at a new, free, family-friendly event hosted on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.
Atlantic
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
-
'Phone calls haven’t slowed down': Electricians, Nova Scotia Power continue to chip away at outages
Most people in Nova Scotia still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona are in the northeastern part of the province, where both electricians and Nova Scotia Power crews are working on individual outages.
Calgary
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
Luge Canada claims WinSport's sliding track funds to day lodge expansion
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada say WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba employers facing fines after employees injured at work
The Manitoba government is reporting that two employers in the province are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for unrelated incidents where an employee was injured at work.
-
Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows
Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the sporting organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults grows.
-
'A snapshot inside': Winnipeg man creates Lego version of final Jets game
A Winnipeg man pieced together a miniature version of a key moment in Winnipeg Jets history.
Vancouver
-
Why are some street lights purple in Vancouver? Here's what the city says
While driving, cycling or walking through downtown Vancouver at night, some have noticed a purple glow coming from street lights.
-
Vancouver Canucks: Pettersson scores twice to edge Oilers 5-4 for 1st win of the pre-season
The Vancouver Canucks finally posted a win Wednesday, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.
-
Contraband with institutional value of more than $220,000 seized from B.C. prison
Thousands of dollars' worth of contraband was seized from a B.C. prison over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada says.
Edmonton
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground
The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another warm spell begins
The one-day cool "snap" is over. We'll get back to the mid-teens by noon today and should be close to 20 C this afternoon.