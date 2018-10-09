

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Action film star Jackie Chan has signed on as an executive producer for the upcoming Canadian animated film "Once Upon a Zodiac."

Toonbox Entertainment and GAMA Entertainment say the "Rush Hour" star will also lend his voice to the film, which is currently in production in Toronto.

The film features a mystical, wondrous world populated with the animals of the zodiac.

Producers say Chan will voice an elderly cat.

The story follows a tiger, rat and dragon -- representing strength, smarts and courage -- as the trio sets out to solve mysteries.

Toonbox Entertainment is Toronto-based while GAMA Entertainment is in Los Angeles.

Chan's previous voice work includes in "The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature" and the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise.