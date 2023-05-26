Investigation into Mississauga man's lethal products expands to New Zealand
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
New Zealand authorities have now joined the investigation into the deaths connected to a Mississauga man who is accused of sending sodium nitrite to vulnerable people around the world experiencing suicidal thoughts.
And in the United Kingdom, parents attending a coroner’s inquest called for the people responsible for the death of their 22-year-old son, Tom Parfett, to face justice.
“I want to remember Tom in his living years. He was very quirky and very cheeky,” Julia Gilmore said outside Surrey Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.
“But all I can remember is when I went to ID his body and seeing him in a coffin. And I want the person or the people who are responsible for giving him the sodium nitrite to be brought to account.”
Tom Parfett was a student at St. Andrew’s University. He was found dead in October 2021, next to a package with the label “Imtime Cuisine” on it, according to his father, David Parfett.
22-year-old Tom Parfett. (CTV News Toronto)
Looking for answers, Parfett started his own investigation and followed clues to the Imtime Cuisine website, where he ordered a package for $50 that arrived less than three months after his son’s death.
That website, police later alleged, was one of several operated by Kenneth Law, who they have charged with aiding and abetting two deaths in Peel Region.
“I followed a few threads that led to me what we now know is Ken Law,” said Parfett. “It was super easy. No dark web. No specialized knowledge. The only thing I needed to know is I had to act like someone who was vulnerable.”
CTV News Toronto has learned of 13 deaths where authorities are probing connections to Kenneth Law, or where family have provided evidence connecting to one of his companies. Most of the victims identified have been in their teens or early 20s.
So far, those cases have been in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, including 17-year-old Anthony Jones from Michigan, 20-year-old Noelle Ramirez from Colorado, 23-year-old Neha Raju and 41-year-old Gary Cooper from the U.K.
The New Zealand Police and the Coronial Services of New Zealand say they too are probing deaths there for potential connections.
“Investigations into whether there have been any deaths in New Zealand related to this are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the New Zealand Police told CTV News Toronto. “As part of these investigations, New Zealand Police is working closely with the Coroner’s office, overseas law enforcement and other international partners.”
However, there is no concluded link between the deaths they are investigating and Law, the Coroners Court said in a statement.
“Until those investigations are complete, we cannot say whether or not Mr. Law was involved in any deaths in this country.”
At the inquest in the U.K., expected testimony of a police officer was called off at the last minute, meaning families didn’t get answers to questions about whether investigators did all they could.
Parfett said the risk of harm to vulnerable young people doesn’t stop with just one supplier, but continues through other suppliers and websites that exist to tell suffering young people how to access and pay for the products.
Several lawsuits are ongoing in the U.S. against large tech companies whose algorithms allegedly recommended sodium nitrite with other products, which can create ad hoc suicide kits.
In Canada, records show some of Law’s websites were on Shopify’s platform, which told CTV News Toronto after the arrest that the sales violated its terms of service.
And a website, that CTV News Toronto is not naming, where many of the victims learned of the lethal product and were encouraged in their efforts to end their lives, is banned in some countries but not in Canada.
“We need to acknowledge these websites are causing harm. That’s the root problem. While they exist there will be more,” Parfett said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Young Canadians willing to pay extra for organic and non-GMO food: Research Co.
Young Canadians are more likely to pay a premium for organic and non-GMO food compared to people in older age groups, according to a survey conducted by Research Co.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Montreal
-
Driver in critical condition, 3 passengers injured after car strikes Montreal bus shelter
Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, police and paramedics say. Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Cote Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line
A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.
-
Woman rescued from vehicle after Friday afternoon crash on London, Ont. bridge
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon — and it’s a crash that is defying explanation.
-
NDP Leader visits Woodstock, Ont. ahead of by-election
From London, Ont. to Norwich and around Oxford County, the NDP Leader was side by side with the party's candidate for the June 19 by-election.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener considers licensing Airbnb-type rentals
The City of Kitchener is considering licensing short-term rentals like Airbnbs and asking for feedback from both landlords and renters.
-
A luxurious way to enjoy nature: Glamping gains popularity in Kitchener
The warmer weather is a sure sign that the camping season is in full swing but for those who want to camp in comfort, glamping is becoming an attractive option and you won’t have to go far to try it out.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Man rescued from the Ottawa River near Hull, Que., empty kayak found nearby
Witnesses called Gatineau Police at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday to report seeing an individual in distress in the Ottawa River near the Chaudiere Rapids.
Windsor
-
Teen charged in alleged gun incident at Leamington high school
Essex County OPP have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
A walk in the park turns criminal in LaSalle
A 21-year-old man was arrested by LaSalle police at Turtle Club Park Friday afternoon after he was seen allegedly carrying a knife and a pistol while walking through the park.
-
'We are committed to the original deal': Federal government remains confident regarding Windsor battery plant negotiations
Negotiations continue between Stellantis and LG and the Canadian government to keep the $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant and roughly 3,000 jobs in Windsor.
Barrie
-
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
-
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
-
Meaford automotive shop goes up in flames, sparking water safety concerns
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Women’s Council says Policy 713 review echoes ‘organized backlash’ against 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The New Brunswick Women’s Council says the provincial government’s review of Policy 713 is using talking points from a larger “organized backlash” against 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
-
More judges needed to deal with case backlog, says Nova Scotia chief justice
The provincial court system in Nova Scotia is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic under significant strain, said Chief Judge Pamela Williams at the Inaugural State of the Nova Scotia Courts Address, held Friday afternoon.
-
Committee speaking out about ongoing odour issue calls for N.B. minister's resignation
The Kent Clean Air Action Committee has written a letter to New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs asking for the resignation of Daniel Allain in relation to an ongoing odour issue in the Richibucto area.
Calgary
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
98-year-old B.C. woman presented Swimming Excellence Award at Calgary competition
A 98-year-old woman from British Columbia is already making a big splash at a Calgary swimming competition.
Winnipeg
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fire
The blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
The new robots on duty at Hargrave Street Market
A couple of new servers are turning heads at Hargrave Street Market.
Vancouver
-
'Climate change is a driver of worsening allergies': White fluffballs found throughout Metro Vancouver amidst allergy season
Although it's not related to pollen, black cottonwood fluff can cause some people to react with various allergy-like symptoms, adding to the impacts of pollen season.
-
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
Real estate agent who loaned client $50K for deposit committed misconduct, B.C. regulator finds
A real estate agent who lent a client $50,000 so she could afford to make a deposit on a property in Richmond, B.C., committed professional misconduct by doing so, according to a provincial regulator.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Ukrainian group says including Russia at Heritage days would send 'a disturbing message'
Members of the Ukrainian community are asking that Russia be excluded from the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival.