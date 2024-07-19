IndyCar drivers hit the track in Toronto as 2024 Honda Indy opens with first practice

TORONTO
    IndyCar drivers are hitting the track Friday for the first practice at the 2024 Ontario Dealers Honda Indy in Toronto.

    The race is set for Sunday on the street circuit at Exhibition Place.

    Spain's Alex Palou leads the NTT IndyCar Series with 379 points, 35 ahead of Australia's Will Power heading into the weekend.

    Danish driver Christian Lundgaard won Honda Indy last year. He ranks 13th in the grid.

    Members of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip have been named honorary grand marshals for the race.

    Guitarists Paul Langlois and Rob Baker, bassist Gord Sinclair and drummer Johnny Fay will be on the starting grid as part of pre-race festivities and will give the order for drivers to start their engines.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

