TORONTO -- A man in his 30s is dead after an industrial accident at a construction site in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Hyacinthe Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.

A district fire chief told CP24 that construction crews were working in a tunnel approximately 21 metres down when something went wrong. No further details about the incident have been provided.

One person was extracted and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Three other workers who were with the victim during the incident got out safely and were not physically injured.

According to the Peel Region website, sanity sewers are being installed in the area, which is part of the region’s multi-phased project to reduce basement flooding. It began in November 2019.

A temporary construction shaft was installed at the intersection.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.