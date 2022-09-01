'In a state of shock': Brampton, Ont. man carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight

A Brampton, Ont. man is thankful he wasn’t more seriously hurt in an armed carjacking which ended with his Range Rover being stolen out of his driveway and a trip to the hospital for a head injury.

The violent theft happened just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 near Ebenezer Road and The Gore Road.

On surveillance video, the victim is seen pulling into his garage when the driver of a dark-coloured vehicle follows behind him down the street, then parks in front of the house.

A man wearing a mask gets out and walks into garage.

“My client saw the gun and, in fact, he was hit on the head with the gun which caused some injuries to my client,” the victim’s lawyer, Bally Hundal, told CTV News Toronto Wednesday on his behalf Wednesday.

The victim has asked not to be identified due to safety concerns.

Surveillance video shows the moment before a Brampton, Ont. man is violently attacked in an armed carjacking on August 28, 2022.

Hundal said it’s disturbing the carjacking happened in broad daylight while people were on the street just next to where the violent theft unfolded.

“When my client saw the gun obviously he didn’t want to argue,” he said. “They subsequently came out of the garage. There was some sort of tussle in the garage. He dropped the keys. The individual snagged the keys.”

The suspect is seen backing out of the garage in the Range Rover, following the dark-coloured car -- which then appears to be driven by an accomplice -- from where the suspect first emerged down the street.

Peel Regional Police said one suspect, a 23-year-old Toronto man, has been arrested and charged with robbery, firearm imitation, and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.

Police also managed to recover the vehicle. Hundal said that’s because of a GPS tracking device that was in the Range Rover.

Days after the incident however, he said, his client is still shaken.

“He was taken to the hospital. He did receive some stitches in his head, but obviously the family is still in a state of shock and they are fearful for their safety,” he said.

One neighbour told CTV News Toronto he has lived on the street for 18 years and nothing like this type of incident has ever happened and found it to be unsettling.

Police said GPS tracking devices are sometimes already installed in vehicles, but they can be purchased, and are a recommended added layer of protection to help people recover stolen vehicles.