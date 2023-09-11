Impaired driver found asleep in live lane of traffic near Toronto highway

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after being found asleep in a live lane of traffic near a major Toronto highway.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the vehicle was spotted near Highway 401 and Leslie Street.

Police allege the driver was asleep behind the wheel.

They were taken into custody and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

According to officials, the driver’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.