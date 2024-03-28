Images released of suspect who allegedly stole vehicle for sale during test drive meetup in North York

Images have been released of a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle for sale during meetup for a test drive in North York earlier this month.

Toronto police say that on March 11 at 3 p.m., they responded to a call for a vehicle theft in the Allen Road and Rimrock Road area.

There, police learned that a suspect arrived to test drive a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was for sale.

Police say the suspect reportedly got into the Jeep and sped off before the man selling the vehicle could enter the passenger side.

The suspect did not return the vehicle, police say.

On Thursday, police described the suspect as having short dark hair and dark facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing glasses, dark shoes, beige khaki style pants, a grey hoodie and a dark Nike jacket with an orange swoosh on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are looking to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly stole a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was for sale on March 11, 2024 (Toronto police)