Toronto weather: Storms, showers expected mid-week

Toronto will see a few periods of active weather this week ahead of a warm and sunny weekend.

The work week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, light winds and a high of 27 C, which will feel like 32 with humidity.

“It’s possible we may experience a brief isolated shower this afternoon or evening. But, that threat is more significant over Niagara,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

Tuesday is also calling for a mix of sun and clouds, minus the risk of a shower, and a high of 28 C -- 34 with the humidity.

The active weather will start to pickup mid-week, when the city will see a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

“Wednesday is our next best chance of seeing active weather with afternoon showers and storms expected,” Coulter said. “It’s possible a few of those showers may linger into early Thursday. Significant clearing then takes hold for Thursday afternoon.”

That sets the stage for what should be a mostly sunny weekend, starting with Friday, when the temperature will reach a seasonable high of 27 C. Saturday and Sunday will both be slightly hotter, with highs of 29 C and 30, respectively.

“Friday through Sunday look bright, very warm, if not hot, and active weather free. Enjoy!” Coulter said.