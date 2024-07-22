TORONTO
Toronto

Man dead after family struck by vehicle while walking in Bowmanville, police say

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is pictured above at the scene of a deadly crash in Bowmanville on July 21, 2024. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is pictured above at the scene of a deadly crash in Bowmanville on July 21, 2024.
Share

Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a vehicle while walking in Bowmanville on Sunday night.

According to police, the collision occurred on Simpson Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a driver struck a vehicle and then struck a family that was walking in the area.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but has since died, police said Monday.

A woman was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed. A child who was with the man and woman was uninjured.

A man from Durham Region has been taken into custody and is facing numerous driving offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of the area to contact police.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

  • NEW

    NEW Sudbury's Big Nickel turns 60

    It’ll be all smiles down at Dynamic Earth Monday morning, as dignitaries gather for a very special birthday. Sudbury’s Big Nickel is turning 60-years-old.

  • Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.

    A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News