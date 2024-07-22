TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist dead after incident in Pickering: police

    Police say a cyclist is dead after an incident in Pickering on Sunday. (CP24/Colin Williamson) Police say a cyclist is dead after an incident in Pickering on Sunday. (CP24/Colin Williamson)
    Share

    A male cyclist is dead after an incident in Pickering on Sunday, police say.

    Durham Regional Police confirmed that the cyclist was found without vital signs in the area of Fairport Road and Concession Road 3.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of the cyclist’s death is unclear and police said there was no collision or vehicle involved.

    The cyclist has not been identified by police.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    • NEW

      NEW Sudbury's Big Nickel turns 60

      It’ll be all smiles down at Dynamic Earth Monday morning, as dignitaries gather for a very special birthday. Sudbury’s Big Nickel is turning 60-years-old.

    • Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.

      A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News