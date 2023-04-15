Ilya Samsonov ready for playoff spotlight with Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov declared recently he doesn't break.
Crucial to his team's hopes of ending a generation of playoff misery, the Maple Leafs goaltender also wasn't bothered by some down time ahead of what Toronto hopes will be a long post-season grind.
Samsonov sat out the final two games of the regular schedule with his team's first-round hurdle — a rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning — long set in stone.
"I rested mentally," Samonov said Saturday following Toronto's optional practice. "It's really hard to play a lot.
"If we have a chance to rest, why not?"
With the Leafs set to host Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday, the Original Six franchise is banking on Samsonov's solid campaign transitioning to the spring after he signed in free agency following an abrupt end with the Washington Capitals.
"He's been awesome," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "Came in and fit right in and played extremely well. He rose to the challenge. It's not easy coming into a new team, it's not easy being (on a one-year) deal.
"He deserves all the credit in the world."
Toronto would also be in big trouble without him.
The Leafs completely remade their crease connection in the summer by signing Samsonov, trading for Matt Murray and hiring goaltending coach Curtis Sanford.
But Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was unable to stay healthy following the swap with the Ottawa Senators for long stretches — a hallmark of his recent seasons — and is currently out with a concussion.
Samsonov, who missed time because of a knee injury in the fall, finished 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average in 42 appearances in 2022-23 for an organization that hasn't advanced in the playoffs since 2004 or won the Stanley Cup since 1967.
"Meshed together really well," Leafs captain John Tavares said of the colourful Russian. "When challenges have come, he's really faced them extremely well and has responded great.
"An important piece of our success."
Samsonov arrived in Toronto on that one-year contract worth US$1.8 million after Washington declined to tender him a qualifying offer.
That shock quickly turned to excitement when he signed with the Leafs.
"So different for me ... like two different worlds," he said. "I love my teammates. I like this city. It's unbelievable."
The 26-year-old said he was receiving text messages from Toronto players within "three or four minutes" of putting pen to paper on his free-agent deal.
"So happy how friendly this team is," said Samsonov, who won a KHL title with Magnitogorsk in 2016. "My first day in the locker room, everybody says hi, asking how you feeling, how you like it here?
"I feel more comfortable day-by-day, week-by-week."
Rielly said Samsonov, never shy to joke with reporters in front of cameras or behind the scenes, was part of the group almost immediately.
"It's a great balance," Rielly said. "He lets his personality come through. With us, it's the same thing. He's always smiling, always laughing, always in on the joke.
"Then when it's time to play hockey, he's extremely focused."
Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Samsonov's relationship with Sanford has been key as they worked to build trust — and the goaltender's game.
"We knew that he would be a guy looking to bounce back," Keefe said. "Been very motivated and very focused. The talent has always been there. He's got a great pedigree.
"Young guy that needed to kind of find his way."
Keefe didn't know a lot about Samsonov coming into the training camp, but has been thoroughly impressed.
"Really composed," he added. "Hasn't been a perfect season for him — it's been a great season — but it hasn't been a perfect season.
"He put in the work in the off-season to come in here and take advantage of his opportunity."
Samsonov also showed a bit of his swagger Saturday.
"Everybody wanna win the Stanley Cup," he said. "At the end of the day, a lot of good teams. And us too.
"I think we're an elite team, probably the best team in the league."
Tampa, which beat Toronto in seven games last spring, won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 before also making the 2022 final, while the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins set NHL records for wins and points this season.
Asked to explain, Samsonov doubled down.
"Because we have a nice group," he said. "We have the best doctors, best therapists, best workout coaches, we have the best coaches.
"We have the best players."
The Leafs will soon get a chance to back up those words.
MURRAY PROGRESSING
Keefe said Murray is back skating after getting hurt April 2 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Joseph Woll, the Leafs' third-string option, was on the ice on Saturday.
SCHENN'S SECOND SHOT
Luke Schenn is looking forward to finally getting a taste of playoff hockey in Toronto.
The 33-year-old defenceman started his career with the Leafs before getting traded in 2012.
Schenn, who played for seven organizations in the interim, won two Cups with Tampa before Vancouver shipped him to Toronto this season.
"You'd be lying if you said you haven't thought about it," he said of what playoff success in hockey's biggest market might look like on the ground.
"But then in saying that, there are 16 teams out there right now all thinking the same thing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Celine Dion makes a musical comeback with new single release after stiff person syndrome diagnosis
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; one person hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
Montreal
-
Quebec police search for Sherbrooke man wanted for manslaughter
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for manslaughter. Mohammed Amine Oumina, 26, from Sherbrooke, is wanted for the manslaughter of Charles Lafontaine, said police on Saturday.
-
You can now travel with your bike or dog on the metro for more hours of the day
Montreal's transit authority (STM) is extending the hours when dogs and bikes are allowed on the metro. As of April 15, bikes and dogs are welcome on board Monday to Friday from opening hours to 7 a.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to close. Bikes and dogs are permitted at all hours on weekends, as usual.
-
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
London
-
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
-
'It's a dying thing for the kids to take over': Report points to looming farmer shortage as many retire
A new report is suggesting that aging farmers are hanging up the tractor keys, with no-one to take the wheel.
-
Concerned residents opposing a 7-Eleven liquor licence application say it could be the worst location
The Ontario government gave blanket approval for dozens of 7-11 stores to have beer and wine served with food. Still, local tribunals, appointed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, must finalize the suitability of each location.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men's U18 world championship
Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men's under-18 world championship.
-
Impaired driver was operating heavy equipment, police say
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
Ottawa
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
-
Algonquin College hosts military open house in Pembroke, Ont.
Algonquin College hosted current and former military members in Pembroke, Ont. on Saturday, for the school's first military open house.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex expected to see provincial funding boost to tackle homelessness
Windsor-Essex is expecting a substantial funding increase to support homelessness prevention programs in the region.
-
Training exercise brings more than 600 Canadian Armed Forces members to Chatham-Kent
More than 600 Canadian Armed Forces members from 31 Canadian Brigade Group (31 CBG) are in multiple communities across Chatham-Kent this weekend to conduct 'Arrowhead Response' emergency preparedness training.
-
Windsor police seek public’s help identifying break-in suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into an east end mosque.
Barrie
-
Barrie's popular downtown patio program returns
Downtown Barrie was busy on Saturday afternoon as the patio season officially began.
-
Search for Olympic talent comes to Barrie for first time
The RBC Training Ground program was held for the first time ever in Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
Atlantic
-
DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns
Federal fisheries officials have shut down the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes amid growing concerns of illegal poaching and violence.
-
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
-
Fredericton Home Show has people seeking savings
The Fredericton Home Show is back after being scaled back by COVID-19. They have 102 exhibitors and are hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers of about 14,000 visitors.
Calgary
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Cremated remains of Calgary space fan Tyson Jerrold Sorge launched into space
Calgary native Tyson Jerrold Sorge loved space so much, when he died, his loved ones paid tribute to him by launching his cremated remains into space early Saturday morning.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of weapons, break-in tools, suspected fentanyl
A Springbrook, Alta., man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop by Blackfalds RCMP resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons and suspected drugs.
Winnipeg
-
'We've had an overwhelming response': bake sale raising money to send teen to Australia
An Exchange District bake sale is hopefully sending a Manitoba teenager on her dream vacation down under.
-
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
-
The Winnipeg Jets' first round playoff schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their first round schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vancouver
-
-
Youth-involved stabbing in Maple Ridge the fifth in Lower Mainland this week
There was a stabbing “involving youth” in Maple Ridge early Saturday morning, BC Emergency Health Services says.
-
Despite vocal opposition, city says Hastings decampment showing positive results
The City of Vancouver says crime, overdose calls and fire calls are declining in the Downtown Eastside.
Edmonton
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.