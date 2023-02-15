Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdown

What was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s not you, it’s us. Our relationship has been a wild ride, but it’s time for us to take a step back. We need some time to spread our wings and try new things,” Lakeview Restaurant posted on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a stack of pancakes shaped like a broken heart.

The 24-hour-style diner has been serving the city from its historic location at Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue for just over 90 years.

Nearly 300 responses rushed in on Instagram. “No way you’re breaking up with us on Valentine’s Day,” one comment read. Another said, “Can Toronto ever have or keep anything nice? NO!” .

But it turns out the post was meant to facilitate more of a break than a full blown breakup.

“It kind of got misconstrued a little,” Lakeview co-owner Fadi Hakim said about the Instagram post.

“The idea is basically we are closing down on the 28th so it's the last call for any favorites,” Hakim said. “We are planning renovations – a new direction, new team members and a bit of a facelift for the building from 1932.”

People walk past the Lakeview Restaurant in Toronto on Monday March 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnHe reassured loyal customers that the historical integrity and bones of the space won’t be touched, and neither will the nearly 24-hour (now 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.) nature of the diner. But since he took over 15 years ago, Hakim said the physical space has grown tired and needs to be refurbished.

Hakim is encouraging fans of their crispy cornflake chicken sandwich and French toast baguette stuffed with Peameal bacon to pay a visit before a new menu graces the space when they reopen.

As for when the Lakeview will welcome customers back in for its next chapter, Hakim said he has “no idea” how long the renovations will take.

“Stay tuned,” he said.