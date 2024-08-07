'I love Toronto': Cast of 'The Umbrella Academy' sings city's praises ahead of final season
Cast members from 'The Umbrella Academy' are sharing their love for Toronto as the show prepares to wrap up its fourth and final season.
Shot on locations around the GTA, the show follows several estranged siblings with superpowers who are suddenly thrust back together after their father dies.
Ahead of the release of the fourth season on Netflix, CP24 had a chance to speak with some of the cast members, including Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Justin H. Min (Ben).
"I love Toronto, so I'm so happy that we made the show there and whenever I get to work there," said Page, who said he regularly rides the TTC and takes long walks around the city when he's shooting here.
His favourite spots, he said, include High Park, The Beaches and the Toronto Islands.
"I mean, I do a lot of walking. So to me, Toronto is just awesome for walking," Page said.
Raver-Lampman chimed in that Toronto is "a great sports city," especially for sports fans like her.
"I mean, you've got the Raptors and the Leafs and so there's always, no matter what season, tons of sports," she said.
With filming that went on for months at a time over years, the cast got to know Toronto fairly well, they said.
"The food scene in Toronto is incredible. There's the music festivals in the summer, the lake, like it's just there was so much," Raver-Lampman said. "I feel like we were up there for the better half of, I'd probably say nine months out of the year in the years that we were filming. That's a huge chunk of time so you really get to know a city."
- WATCH the full interview in the player above
In terms of the show's end, she called it "heartbreaking."
"I'm not great at goodbyes, which is why I think I love an Irish exit. And this wasn't really an Irish exit kind of situation, so we really had to sit in it," Raver-Lampman said. "We had to sit in the heartbreak and the sadness and the ending of this chapter and journey and saying goodbye to these characters."
Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman speak with CP24 Wednesday August 7, 2024 ahead of the final season of 'The Umbrella Academy.'
Page said it's just sort of sunk in that the show has wrapped.
"Now that we're all back together and talking about it and reflecting on everything, I'm actually feeling, yeah, oh man, it's the last (season). We're done," he said.
Hopper said the show was unique for him in terms of how the cast came together offscreen.
"There was something about this that I really feel like it's more of a family environment," he said. "I mean, yes, we play siblings, but we did create that environment offset as well. And I think I just realized that in dribs and drabs. I was like, 'I'm not going to see these people for a chunk of the year,' where I see them every day, and I see them, you know, all the time."
Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy' debuts on Netflix Aug. 8.
With files from CP24's Jee-Yun Lee
A scene from the fourth season of 'The Umbrella Academy' is pictured. (Netflix)
