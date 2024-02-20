'I don't see why the public should pay': City councillor responds to speeding Toronto police cars
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to "get to the bottom of" how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Toronto-Danforth Coun. Paula Fletcher says she was "flummoxed" by the CTV News story that unearthed pictures of police vehicles speeding or running red lights, and said the TPS has to come clean on which of them are justified and which are not.
"How many of those tickets are legitimate because they are going to an emergency, and how many were just because there was sloppy driving or speeding? I don't see why the public should pay for sloppy driving or speeding because nobody pays for my ticket," Fletcher said in an interview.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
City data shows that, in 26 months, TPS vehicles were issued 1,038 speeding tickets and 164 red light tickets. The police force produced copies of 435 tickets in response to a freedom of information request CTV News made in 2021.
Some tickets appear to include snapshots of emergencies in progress, when police are legally allowed to break traffic rules during their duties, including one case of a police car following an ambulance through an intersection.
But others are less clear, including a special constable car ticketed for speeding outside a school during pickup. Several speeding tickets were also issued to TPS parking enforcement vehicles, which typically do not need to speed to ticket-parked cars.
In one case, a parking enforcement vehicle was ticketed $227.50 for going 65 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. The same vehicle received another ticket for $95 two days later for going 45 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.
The TPS has said its officers are asked to justify the ticket, and if they can't, they could be docked pay. But when CTV News asked how often that happens and how many tickets have no lawful excuse, the service couldn't say.
In the city data, the highest number of speeding tickets in any spot was 55, issued at Beverley and D'Arcy streets downtown, located a few blocks west of the 52 Division.
That intersection is in Coun. Dianne Saxe's ward, who said she immediately phoned the 52 Division's complaints coordinator to ask why.
"From what the police tell me, almost all the tickets issued in my ward at Beverley and D'Arcy were issued to police officers who were in the course of their duties accelerating to catch people, offenders. They tell me that is a very high priority because of the schools that are located right there," Saxe said.
The city's 75 cameras have also caught TTC buses and city trucks, which have prompted new measures to track possible problem drivers in those departments.
Saxe said the city should take speeding very seriously and is pushing for more cameras to slow down speeding drivers and a faster administrative program to speed up the paperwork.
She said the tickets to police are a sign the cameras are working correctly because they ticket every car that breaks the rules, even if the driver is a police officer.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon be available widely
Researchers say a treatment called deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the millions of patients with depression that resists other treatments.
It's 'obvious' that rules weren't followed with ArriveCan development, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
How the Kremlin weaponized Russian history - and has used it to justify the war in Ukraine
In an effort to rally people around their world view, Russian authorities have tried to magnify the country’s past victories while glossing over the more sordid chapters of its history.
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
Georgia Senate considers controls on school libraries and criminal charges for librarians
A proposal that would require school libraries to notify parents of every book their child checks out was advanced by Georgia senators Tuesday, while a proposal to subject school librarians to criminal charges for distributing material containing obscenity waits in the wings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
-
Multiple shots fired at home in Saint-Leonard
About a dozen gunshots were fired at a home in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
London
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summer
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
Three arrests made following Brantford shooting investigation, drugs and guns seized
Brantford police have seizing drugs and firearms and arrested three people as a result of a shooting investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Ottawa
-
Mild temperatures in Ottawa making a come back Wednesday
The higher than normal temperatures are making a come back on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 4 C in Ottawa.
-
Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
-
'Mr. Arnprior': Glenn Arthur dies at 72
The town of Arnprior is mourning the loss of community pillar Glenn Arthur, who died Feb. 16, 2024 at the age of 72.
Windsor
-
Free art exhibit in Sandwich Town celebrates artists and Black History
Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Town is the site of a unique free art exhibit, exploring the link between art, artists and Black history in our community.
-
Retail theft suspects sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
-
'It's nice to have an alarm so we feel safe': Multi-gas alarm distribution begins in Wheatley
Nearly two and a half years after the downtown Wheatley gas explosion, Wheatley residents are now able to claim a free multi-gas alarm as Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue officials deliver and distribute 1,000 devices across the small community.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charges laid after knife attack
Paramedics called police once they determined the victim was suffering from knife wounds.
-
Rising backlog of landlord-tenant disputes causing tensions to boil over
A dispute that resulted in charges being laid against a landlord in Barrie last week is serving as an anecdote for just how dire the situation regarding unresolved cases is in Ontario.
-
Residents urged to guard against distraction tactics after couple steal purse at grocery store
Police warn Barrie residents to be cautious of strangers while shopping after a report of a distraction theft at a local grocery store.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Two possible routes to twin McGillivray available for public feedback
Two distinct options are on the table to improve traffic flows for McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of Macdonald.
Vancouver
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in Surrey
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police Board
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
Edmonton
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Education, health care among 'range of issues' UCP government asked to address in upcoming Alberta budget
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.