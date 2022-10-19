'I can't believe he's gone': Victim of Ajax, Ont. stabbing remembered by friends as a leader

Arun Vigneswararajah was known in his community as a leader. He was known as a star athlete, and someone who, "spreads love.”

“Like everybody, you cannot, not love Arun," says friend Brindan Ramalingam.

Ramalingam was speaking at the request of the Vigneswararajah family.

28-year-old Vigneswararajah was killed early Saturday after being stabbed outside the Kings Castle bar and grille in Ajax.

Originally from Brampton, Ont., Vigneswararajah was valedictorian of Sandlewood Heights Secondary School. He also made the dean's list at university.

A star at Jarvis SC academy, Vigneswararajah was recruited to play for an international team made up of Tamil players known as Tamileelam FA. He also played Division 2 soccer in the NCAA for Coker University in South Carolina before coming back to play for the University of Toronto.

Ramalingam says his friend was "leading his players, leading the team and not just our team, it was not just about our team. The overall soccer community."

The two friends have been teammates for 15 years, and Ramalingam says he and Arun's family are struggling.

"Like I can't believe he's gone," he says. Adding, "he's still on all my social medias, I still have our last conversations, like looking back on it, like you don't believe he's gone."

It was around 2 a.m. when, according to Durham police, Vigneswararajah was involved in an altercation outside the bar. Chard Patrick, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to Ramalingam, the incident was out of character and believes it was not supposed to be the way his friend would die.

Ramalingam says, "what I look at now, is like so much potential cut short, right like he would have been a prominent role model on our team. A lot of people had a lot of things to look forward to from Arun."

Vigneswararajah graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce, and married a lawyer last fall. The future looked bright, and the last time Ramalingam spoke with his friend, it was about a new adventure back on the pitch.

"It was about coaching and how he could get involved," he says. Adding, "you know, what his steps were, and what he was looking towards doing with our team and inspiring the youth."

A dream never realized, a community builder lost, and a community now in mourning.