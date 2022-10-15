Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot outside the King Castle Bar & Grill, located on Westney Road South near Clements Road West, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said two males reportedly got into a fight in the parking lot before the stabbing occurred.
“During that altercation, one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the second. That male was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he has since succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt Joanne Bortoluss told CP24 at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as a 28-year-old man.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Meanwhile, a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot during the time of the stabbing, Bortoluss said.
The pedestrian was also taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious condition, and a suspect has been arrested.
“The driver of the vehicle is in police custody for the driving incident, not the stabbing incident,” Bortoluss said.
The suspect has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
The car involved in the collision was seen being towed away from the scene.
Bortoluss said it is unclear if the stabbing and the pedestrian who was struck are connected incidents.
“So homicide is currently on scene. They are going through the physical evidence as well as video evidence and we're going to hope to piece all that together,” Bortoluss said.
She added that the homicide unit believes they know the identity of the suspect connected to the stabbing but are still in the early stages of their investigation and have not released a description.
Anyone with information or video surveillance is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
