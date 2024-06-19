Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash

The Express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.

The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed from west of the Don Valley Parkway/Hwy. 404 interchange over to Leslie Street. The closure is expected to remain in place until noon for the cleanup.

The HOV tunnel from southbound Hwy. 404 to westbound Hwy. 401 is also closed.

The collision happened around 5:10 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police said a tractor-trailer collided with the highway barrier.

Images from the scene showed intense flames and heavy smoke coming from the wreckage of the vehicle.

The driver was taken the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

OPP are investigating the crash.