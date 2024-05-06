TORONTO
Toronto

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

Workers and Unifor members strike outside Toronto’s Nestle plant after walking off the job Sunday, May 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Workers and Unifor members strike outside Toronto’s Nestle plant after walking off the job Sunday, May 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share

Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.

Unifor issued a statement saying its 461 members who work as machine operators, bar packers, shippers and receivers, general labourers and in the skilled trades at the Toronto Nestle plant chose to go on strike on Sunday evening.

The plant produces Kit Kat, Aero and Coffee Crisp chocolate bars, as well as Smarties, and Nestle says it doesn't expect the strike will have an immediate effect on the products' availability in stores.

Unifor says its members wanted improvements to the pension plan, and rejected a two-year freeze on a cost of living adjustment.

It says it doesn't currently have any bargaining dates scheduled.

Nestle Canada says it's disappointed workers rejected the tentative deal, and it plans to work with the union to get workers back on the job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News