How to vote in the Ontario election

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered

Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. Here's what it means for gun control in the country:

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton