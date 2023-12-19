How to stay healthy this holiday season as COVID-19 infections surge
An uptick in Ontario’s COVID-19 wastewater signal, more positive PCR tests and increased hospital admissions mean that the spread of COVID-19 is on the rise again.
This, in addition to the annual influenza flu, could make for a challenging holiday season.
But experts say that there are a number of precautions you can take to limit the spread of the virus, including making sure your vaccinations are up to date and choosing to wear a mask if you are concerned about transmission.
“We’ve had three very difficult consecutive holiday seasons in Canada,” Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael's Hospital and the former scientific director of Ontario’s now defunct COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told CP24 on Tuesday. “It’s really important that people get together and with friends and family, and we’re clearly not at the high risk point of the pandemic that we were a couple of years ago.”
According to the latest data from Public Health Ontario, the province’s wastewater signal stands at 2.26.
That is nearly double what it was at this point last year and represents the highest level of COVID-19 activity, as measured by wastewater surveillance, in more than a year.
Razak said that with holiday gatherings and other social events taking place it is important to remember that we are in a “significant period of COVID spread” even as we gather with loved ones.
“The number of test that are still being done, PCR tests that are coming back positive is greater than 20 per cent, which is also at a one-year high,” he said. “And that is also a reflection of the amount of spread that’s happening. The number of people who are in hospital who are COVID positive is also at a one-year high.”
GET VACCINATED
Earlier this month, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said that levels of infection are expected to peak over the holiday season. Because it takes 10 to 14 days for protection to take effect, many experts are advising those who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
According to data provided by the City of Toronto, 85 per cent of Toronto’s population has completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 23.
But only 11.4 per cent of the city’s population has received their most recent dose in the last six months, meaning that many have waning immunity.
Razak said that it is important that Ontarians stay up to date with their vaccinations and that means flu, COVID-19 and for the older adults who are eligible – the new RSV vaccine.
“The vaccine takes, depending on which vaccine, depending on the use, that is 10 to 14 days to really ramp up so there’s still a window now where people can go and get vaccinated,” Razak said. “But also the influenza vaccine because remember, there’s a lot of influenza circulating, and for high risk older adults, there’s also now new leaders here the RSV vaccine. So you know, remarkably scientifically right now we have vaccines for high risk older adults in all three major viruses that affect them in the holiday season for the first time in human history that we have this.”
RAPID TEST, BUT STAY HOME WHEN FEELING SERIOUSLY ILL
While many public health experts warned against attending large gatherings during past holiday seasons, a more nuanced approach is now being recommended.
Razak said that for him it comes down to using common sense when sick by staying home when it is obvious to do so.
“It is common sense, if you’re feeling really infectious, feeling terrible, not going out and mixing with friends and family, especially people who are higher risk,” Razak said.
Of course, rapid testing is still a valuable tool as well. However, some experts are advising against relying on it entirely.
“If someone has symptoms of infection, the rapid tests are not perfect, they certainly aren’t perfect,” Toronto General Hospital Infectious Diseases Specialist Isaac Bogoch said in an interview with CTV News.
“But obviously if the rapid test lights up like a Christmas tree and you’re feeling unwell, you shouldn’t be going anywhere.”
An effective way to reduce the spread since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been by wearing masks in crowded places, or while indoors. Both Bogoch and Razak recommend the continued use of masks if concerned about catching the COVID-19, or simply any, virus.
“In the absence of mandates, people choose to put on a mask in indoor setting and out in public and certainly that will reduce, not eliminate but reduce, the risk of COVID-19 and any other respiratory viruses.”
In addition, they advise ventilation to improve the quality of air in indoor environments.
“We could improve the quality of air in our indoor environments, and that helps reduce the risk of transmitting infections but also one of the most obvious ones if you’re sick, stay home. There’s no point going up and getting other people sick…" Bogoch said.
And, despite there being “No 100 per cent risk free scenario,” Bogoch noted that luckily “COVID isn’t anything remotely close to what it was before” when the spread of the virus overwhelmed intensive care units.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
McGill announces $3K award to offset tuition hike for most out-of-province students
McGill University says it will offer a $3,000 annual award to new undergraduate students from other provinces to offset a tuition hike imposed by the provincial government.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
London
-
'If you crash your vehicle at this speed you will not get home': Grey Bruce OPP stop teen driver for travelling 140 km/h
Grey Bruce OPP are warning the public to slow down after a teenaged driver was stopped allegedly stunt driving on Monday because they were 'trying to get home.'
-
Downtown London, Ont. shooting, sex assault suspect in custody after nearly 7 months on the run
A man wanted in connection to downtown shooting and sexual assault in April of this year has been arrested in Mississauga, London police said on Tuesday.
-
Ontario grandmother buys $500 Walmart gift card that was nearly empty. Here's what happened
For the last six months, an Ontario grandmother has been trying to get her money back after buying a Walmart gift card that turned out to be nearly empty when her grandson wanted to use it.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph woman thought $5M lottery win was a practical joke
A Guelph woman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season after winning a $5 million lottery prize.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run
Gatineau police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.
-
Two arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end
The Ottawa Police have arrested two occupants of a vehicle that crashed near Ottawa's international airport early Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant celebrates construction milestone
Windsor’s new electric vehicle battery plant is celebrating a milestone as construction is almost 30 per cent complete.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left IDs behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
-
3 Winnipeg police officers injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle
Three Winnipeg police officers were injured after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Human rights complaint over Vancouver's approach to homeless camp fast-tracked
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to fast-track a complaint from homeless encampment residents who have accused the City of Vancouver of discrimination.
-
B.C. man gets 18 months in jail after undercover Mountie delivers Tasers to home
A British Columbia man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after an undercover Mountie delivered a package containing two imported Tasers to a home in the Okanagan.
-
2 pedestrians hit, injured by Tesla driver in South Vancouver: police
A Tesla driver hit two pedestrians in south Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour Monday, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
-
Alberta ethics commissioner says rules followed in removal of ex-public health officer
Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired for — then promptly removed from — a new job with the province.