How to prevent slip and fall accidents following Ontario's snow storm
Winter’s ice and snow can increase the risk of injuries like slips and falls and it’s estimated that about 20,000 Ontarians visit emergency rooms every year due to slipping on the ice and snow.
Consumer Reports has some safety advice to help you prepare yourself and your home to help you get through the next storm.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ever since Catherine Malmgreen slipped and fell on her icy driveway she’s wary about walking on ice, and vigilant about keeping her driveway as safe as possible.
“All I know is that I hit my head really hard. I now make sure there is salt on the driveway and that if I happen to be walking down it that I have those ice cleats to wear,” Malmgreen said.
When it comes to salting your sidewalks and driveways, what kind is best and how do you avoid damaging your driveway?
“All ice melts are salts. Rock salt which is sodium chloride is good down to temperatures of about minus 10 degrees Celsius. For anything less, go with calcium or magnesium chloride,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.
Hope said that before a storm, lay down a thin layer of ice melt, then another layer during the storm as it makes it easier to shovel and clear away the snow and ice.
If you’re worried about salt damaging your driveway and other walkways, Consumer Reports said try cutting your ice melt with sand which can also provide some traction, however keep in mind, sand will not help melt the ice.
And while you’re outside clearing the snow or just braving the weather, it’s also important to choose the right footwear. Lace-up shoes and boots with non-skid rubber treads can help you avoid slips and falls and they should fit snugly.
If you want even more traction, researchers tried out slip-on ice cleats; also known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes and Microspikes.
They attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep you from slipping.
Testers tried them outside in real world icy conditions and for consistency while maneuvering on ice indoors on ice rinks and on devices designed to measure how they preformed on an incline.
Testers found the Stabil Stabilicers Maxx2 that sell for $78 offered the most stable feel though they’re relatively heavy.
If you want to be more active and run around in the cold weather, researchers found the Kahtoola Microspikes that sell for $87 are a good option. While they were the least stable on hard surfaces, they excelled when testers ran on snow and ice-covered trails.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Life in Kyiv, though subdued, continues on a year after Russia's invasion: Canada's ambassador to Ukraine
In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has witnessed first hand how the nation's capital Kyiv has remained resilient.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
'Ukraine must win,' says Latvian PM on eve of Russian invasion anniversary
As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO allies are looking at what more can be done to support Ukrainians. In a Canadian exclusive interview, Krišjānis Kariņš says that while those discussions are ongoing, the end goal of the war is clear: 'Ukraine must win… and Putin must lose.'
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
-
Concordia University planning Loyola campus revamp
Concordia University is looking to the future as it plans for a gradual revamp of its Loyola Campus. The campus' growing student population is putting pressure on its current facilities, and in preparation for future development on the historic campus, the university is putting together a master plan to protect the campus' charm.
London
-
Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service
Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine. Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.
-
London police Chief Steve Williams retires
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams knows that Friday afternoon will be tough on him as he walks out of headquarters and into retirement.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Frozen street? No problem
A six-year-old St. Thomas girl is taking advantage of a little extra ice time after a winter storm moved through southern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club
Visit the library at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. during a recess on Wednesday and you’ll find it full of young students gathered around chess boards.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
Wright will take the stand, will say he was in video store morning Sweeney was murdered
Robert Steven Wright will take the stand in his own defence, his lawyer said Thursday morning during opening arguments in his second-degree murder trial.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Windsor
-
'It scared the daylights out of me': Aftermath of ice storm, Windsor crews continue clean-up
City of Windsor forestry crews were kept very busy on Thursday with calls related to tree damage from Wednesday night’s ice storm.
-
Essex County clean-up after the storm, downed trees and power outages
The Town of Essex is informing residents about what to do and who to call after an ice storm swept through the region causing long-lasting power outages.
-
'I was worried for my safety': Witness takes stand in Windsor murder trial
One of the two people shot at in a south Windsor murder in April of 2020 took the stand as a Crown witness in an ongoing trial Thursday.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. woman adopts Ukrainian family of 14, becomes their 'Canadian mother'
After inviting a Ukrainian family into her home, a Barrie, Ont. woman now recognizes them as part of her family.
-
6 young teens arrested for damaging public washrooms in Innisfil
Three boys and three girls are accused of vandalizing washrooms at Innisfil Town Square.
-
Grieving family of Ryan Babineau confronts his killer in court
The family of Ryan Babineau gave their grief a voice in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday as they watched the man who took his life three years ago be sentenced to spend the rest of his days behind bars with no chance of parole for 17 years.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Teach young people politics and let them vote
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on why politics should be taught in school and the voting age lowered.
Calgary
-
Calgarian's newly-bought gift card skimmed by thieves before she got to use it
A Calgary woman is out hundreds of dollars after a gift card she purchased was drained of its value before she ever got to use it.
-
Judge grants motion by state of Michigan to appeal key decision in Line 5 dispute
The U.S. judge presiding over Michigan's bid to shut down the Line 5 pipeline has given her blessing to the state to appeal one of her key findings, breathing new life into a strategy that hinges on getting the dispute heard by a lower court.
-
Lethbridge teens charged in Burger King parking lot beating involving tire iron
Four teenage boys from Lethbridge face charges in connection with a Feb. 17 parking lot beating with a tire iron where the victim suffered extensive head injuries and was robbed of his shoes.
Winnipeg
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
-
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government that alleges it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge sides with regional district in dispute over 'untidy and unsightly' property
A B.C. judge has ruled that the owners of a Princeton property have violated the district's bylaw on "untidy and unsightly premises" and ordered them to clean it up, bringing an end to a years-long dispute.
-
52 kg of illegal marijuana seized in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say they recently seized 52 kilograms of illegal cannabis from a vehicle that was speeding across the Queensborough Bridge.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up nearly 25% this week
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose substantially this week, climbing back above the 200 mark for the first time since the start of the month.
Edmonton
-
Vigils, marches and prayer services: Albertans to mark one-year of Ukraine's resistance against Russia
Several rallies and prayer services are being organized across Alberta in recognition of a full year since Russia's mobilization against Ukraine.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
Oilers forward Kane has broken ribs, insider says; Kostin expected back against Penguins
Evander Kane's bad-luck season now includes broken ribs on top of a gruesome sliced-wrist injury, according to a TSN insider.