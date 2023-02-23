How to prevent slip and fall accidents following Ontario's snow storm

Winter’s ice and snow can increase the risk of injuries like slips and falls and it’s estimated that about 20,000 Ontarians visit emergency rooms every year due to slipping on the ice and snow.

Consumer Reports has some safety advice to help you prepare yourself and your home to help you get through the next storm.

Ever since Catherine Malmgreen slipped and fell on her icy driveway she’s wary about walking on ice, and vigilant about keeping her driveway as safe as possible.

“All I know is that I hit my head really hard. I now make sure there is salt on the driveway and that if I happen to be walking down it that I have those ice cleats to wear,” Malmgreen said.

When it comes to salting your sidewalks and driveways, what kind is best and how do you avoid damaging your driveway?

“All ice melts are salts. Rock salt which is sodium chloride is good down to temperatures of about minus 10 degrees Celsius. For anything less, go with calcium or magnesium chloride,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Hope said that before a storm, lay down a thin layer of ice melt, then another layer during the storm as it makes it easier to shovel and clear away the snow and ice.

If you’re worried about salt damaging your driveway and other walkways, Consumer Reports said try cutting your ice melt with sand which can also provide some traction, however keep in mind, sand will not help melt the ice.

And while you’re outside clearing the snow or just braving the weather, it’s also important to choose the right footwear. Lace-up shoes and boots with non-skid rubber treads can help you avoid slips and falls and they should fit snugly.

If you want even more traction, researchers tried out slip-on ice cleats; also known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes and Microspikes.

They attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep you from slipping.

Testers tried them outside in real world icy conditions and for consistency while maneuvering on ice indoors on ice rinks and on devices designed to measure how they preformed on an incline.

Testers found the Stabil Stabilicers Maxx2 that sell for $78 offered the most stable feel though they’re relatively heavy.

If you want to be more active and run around in the cold weather, researchers found the Kahtoola Microspikes that sell for $87 are a good option. While they were the least stable on hard surfaces, they excelled when testers ran on snow and ice-covered trails.