Housing minister mocks Doug Ford’s concerns with fourplexes. Here’s what happened at Ontario’s Queen’s Park this week
Canada’s housing minister openly mocked Ontario Premier Doug Ford on social media Friday over his concerns over fourplexes.
Throughout the week, the premier has made it clear that he does not support a provincial mandate to build fourplexes in residential neighbourhoods—something that both the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force and the federal government have recommended.
Later, he clarified he was just against four-storey “towers.”
“You have to differentiate between putting four units in an existing house or your neighbour tearing down the house and putting a four-storey tower,” Ford said on Friday.
“But what I’m not for is putting four-storey, six-storey, eight-storey towers, right dead centre in a community with regular housing.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ford indicated the reason was that neighbours would be “screaming” if a four-storey building was put up right beside them.
In a social media post, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser posted three photos of fourplexes built within neighbourhoods, saying the following images “may frighten some politicians.
“Maybe my elder millennial is showing, but these homes in great locations look like good options to me.”
Here’s what else happened at Queen’s Park this week
Could the feds withhold Ontario funding?
Fraser, in a letter sent to Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra this week, said the federal government could withhold funding earmarked for affordable housing unless the province could show how it was going to meet its targets.
In a letter sent on March 21, Fraser wrote that Ontario had pledged to deliver 19,660 affordable housing units as part of a 10-year bilateral deal signed in 2018.
As it stands, Ontario is expected to have 1,184 new units by the end of 2024-2025.
Calandra did not appreciate the threat even though the province also withholds funding from municipalities that don’t meet their housing targets.
Billion violations and secrecy
The names of physicians and facilities found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret.
In data obtained by CTV News Toronto in a freedom of information request, the government redacted the names of service providers found to have violated the Commitment to the Future of Medicare Act.
They argued the disclosure of the records could prejudice the competitive position of a person or organization, and therefore, are exempt from freedom of information laws.
Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in the province in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
However advocates and opposition parties say that a lack of transparency causes distrust in the health-care system and doesn’t hold bad actors accountable.
To read this exclusive piece, click here.
Provincial park details revealed
New details dropped on Ontario’s new operating provincial park this week.
In a preliminary management plan, the provincial government outlines their proposal for Bigwind Lake Provincial Park, east of Bracebridge, Ont. It includes an expansion of the boundary, a potential name change, and an integrated trail system.
The full details can be found here.
Ford will not pave Ontario Place waterfront
The Ford government has said a previous plan that could have seen part of Lake Ontario filled in near Ontario Place is void.
Heavily redacted documents released by the Ontario New Democratic Party from September 2020 revealed maps showing up to 25 acres of “potential future development opportunity” on a water-forward section of the East Island.
A map within those documents reveals that in order to start construction, a land gap along the waterfront of the East Island may need be filled in.
A map shown in 2020 documents reveals a potential second phase to Ontario Place's development. (NDP)
But the government said those plans are no longer being considered, adding there is no “phase 2” for Ontario Place.
“What we decided to do was instead to expand the public realm space to 50 acres. We’re building a brand-new stage, wellness facility, park and, as well, a new science centre, marina and food and beverage [locations] on the site. That is what we showed to the public in April; that is what we are constructing today.”
Will Highway 413 finally go forward?
The province appears to have come to an agreement with the federal government on at least one matter—that an environmental assessment of Ford’s flagship Highway 413 should not take place.
A joint consent order, which still needs to be approved by the courts, would cancel an environmental impact study on the proposed highway.
The government has actively been fighting this process and in October 2023, took the matter to the courts.
$200M proposed class action
The Ford government is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit for ending a basic income pilot project early in three Ontario cities.
In 2017, the Ontario government launched a three-year basic income pilot for low-income earners in Hamilton, Lindsay, and Thunder Bay, but Ford terminated it after he was elected in 2018.
The class action argues the program’s cancellation was “devastating” for applicants whose last payment date was March 25, 2019.
Other regulations, bills and announcements:
- Ontario passes the latest Working for Workers legislation
- Plans for renovations of the legislature are ‘a touch’ delayed
- Ontario Liberals distance themselves from the federal carbon tax
- Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Fill up your gas tank and prepare to wait. Some tips to prepare for April's total solar eclipse
Small towns and rural enclaves along the path of April's total solar eclipse are steeling for huge crowds of sun chasers who plan to catch a glimpse of day turning into dusk in North America.
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
Russia launches sweeping attack on Ukraine's power sector, a sign of possible escalation
Russia unleashed one of its most devastating attacks against Ukraine's electric sector on Friday, an aerial assault it said was retaliation for recent strikes inside Russia and which could signal an escalation of the war.
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Chinese coast guard hits Philippine boat with water cannons in disputed sea, causing injuries
Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine supply boat with water cannons Saturday in the latest confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, injuring crew members and damaging the ship.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
OPP investigating 'suspicious death' south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers are currently on scene investigating what they call “a suspicious death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. Where to watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life Saturday
A celebration of life for late Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is being livestreamed on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
-
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
-
Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.
A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.
Windsor
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
-
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
-
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
-
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dies after battle with cancer
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney
A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.
-
Calgary mayor meets with head of Recall Gondek campaign
The Calgary citizen who started a petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with the city's elected leader on Friday in a 20-minute, closed-door meeting.
-
Hitmen eliminated from playoff contention after 7-6 loss to Swift Current
The Hitmen were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night when a third-period comeback fell short, in a 7-6 loss to the Broncos in Swift Current.
Regina
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Saskatoon
-
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Pole-mounted police radar device stolen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help solving an unusual theft involving RCMP property.
-
'You don't have to suffer in silence': Surrey teacher confronts online harassment
Annie Ohana's classroom is decorated with colourful and thought-provoking posters and flags. They're part of Ohana's curriculum at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C., and meant to ignite dialogue amongst her students.
-
Parents honour son's memory as they seek answers in horrific crash
The parents of a young Langley man killed during a crash now under investigation by the police watchdog in B.C. are looking for answers in their son's death.
Vancouver Island
-
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.