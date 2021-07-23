Advertisement
Homicide unit investigating after person found dead at North York residence
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 7:45AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 7:45AM EDT
TORONTO -- The homicide unit is investigating after a person was found dead at a residence in North York overnight, according to Toronto police.
First responders were alerted about a stabbing in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Culford Road shortly before 2:50 a.m. on Friday.
Toronto paramedics said a woman was located at the residence.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.
Investigators said one person was arrested at the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
There are no other suspects at this time.