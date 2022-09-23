Homicide unit investigating after female found dead in Vaughan house fire

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after one person was found dead in a house fire in Vaughan on Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent at around 7:45 p.m. to assist Vaughan Fire crews as they battled the fire.

Crews located an unresponsive female inside the residence, police said. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not said what led them to deem the female’s death a homicide but noted that there is no threat to public safety.

They ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is unknown.