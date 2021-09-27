TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify a man whose body was discovered near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Reesor Road in Scarborough at midnight for reports of a grass fire in the area. After firefighters arrived on scene, a body was located, police told CP24.

The man is described as around five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten with an average build. He is between 25 and 35 years of age with a light brown complexion, short dark hair and short dark facial hair. He had a plain gold band on his left ring finger and was wearing a pair of black Air Jordan shoes with red soles.

Police say that the homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

No other details about the incident or the victim have been released by police so far.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.