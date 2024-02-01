Homicide unit investigating after 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, police would only say that a “significant” investigation was underway in the Richvale area.

Speaking with reporters outside the home Thursday night, Duty Inspector Tim Skinner said officers were called to the home on MacKay Drive, near Yonge Street and Carville Road, at around 4:15 p.m.

“Our officers were called to a residence in Richmond Hill to check on the wellbeing of the occupants there,” Skinner said. “And tragically when they arrived, they found three persons to be deceased. Our homicide unit is engaged in leading the investigation.”

There was no information about the victims or their relationship to one another.

“At the moment we have investigators inside examining the scene and starting up the investigation,” Skinner said.

He said there was no immediate information about whether there are any outstanding suspects police are looking for.