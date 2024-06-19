Homicide detectives notified after man found unresponsive in Allan Gardens

Homicide detectives have been notified after a man was found unresponsive in Allan Gardens and later pronounced dead, police say.

Police say that the man was located shortly after midnight with unspecified injuries and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the death has been deemed suspicious and that homicide detectives have been notified.

No further details have been released.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a message posted to social media.