Hit-and-run in Mississauga leaves female cyclist dead: police

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that investigators say struck and killed a female cyclist in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive at around 4:30 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said the driver of a 2018 Mazda 3 was heading north on Airport Road when they hit a cyclist somewhere between Slough Street and Thaymesgate Drive.

The cyclist was pronounced dead a short time later, police said, and the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.

“Information that we have is the vehicle proceeded eastbound on Thaymesgate where there was some sort of collision with (either) a power box or a mailbox at a property on that roadway,” Const. Tyler Bell told reporters on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was abandoned on Goreway Drive, south of Derry Road, Bell added. It is currently being processed by forensic officers.

“The driver is outstanding. Based on some of the evidence that has been obtained at the scene, we are confident we know who the suspect is but we are waiting to confirm that at this time,” he said.

“If he is watching this, seek counsel and turn yourself in. It is a matter of time before we locate you.”

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.